Kimi Antonelli Presses Mercedes on Reliability After Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Retirement

Kimi Antonelli has expressed concerns over Mercedes' reliability issues after his retirement from the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Despite the setback, he remains confident in the team's ability to bounce back and maintain their championship lead.

Kimi Antonelli has dismissed his Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix retirement as merely a bump in the road, but has pressed Mercedes to get on top of its continuing reliability problems.

But his championship lead was slashed to 41 points after he retired in the closing stages with a battery problem. It's definitely something we need to work on as a team, because it's important points that we lost. He added, These things can happen, especially in the first year of regulation. It's not always easy to find the perfect reliability.

I think our PU is incredibly strong, but for sure, reliability is not the best bit. But as I said, these things can happen; it's no one's fault. Now, a week of rest and then we're back in Austria. With Mercedes having been granted an ADUO token to upgrade its power unit after it was deemed that Red Bull had the best ICE, the championship-leading manufacturer can bring limited upgrades.

Asked if something new would be brought to Austria next weekend, Antonelli said, I think we're bringing new bits every race. I feel like the team is doing an incredible job, the car is incredibly strong. I feel like we're on an incredible run. Of course, today feels like a little bit of a bump on the road.

But the important thing is that we get back up and we come back stronger. Highlighting the need for improved reliability is the threat now posed in the title race by Lewis Hamilton, who has finished in the points at every race so far this year. Commenting on whether he views Hamilton as a serious threat, Antonelli said, For sure, they're in incredible form. Ferrari is very reliable.

But they're quick as well. So we just need to maximise every opportunity that we have. And then try to do our best. It's not going to be straightforward, but I'm already looking forward to the next one because I really want to go back to where we left or from where we were finishing before





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Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Reliability Issues Championship Lead

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