Kimi Antonelli Secures Third Pole of the Season in Miami Grand Prix Qualifying

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes claimed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix, his third in four races this season, while Max Verstappen and Red Bull showed significant improvement with upgrades. The race faces potential weather disruptions, with F1 officials considering schedule changes. Antonelli and Verstappen lead the grid, with George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris completing the top five.

Kimi Antonelli delivered a remarkable performance to secure pole position for the Miami Grand Prix , marking his third pole in four races this season. The Mercedes driver, who struggled in the earlier sprint race, showcased his resilience by setting the fastest lap in qualifying, finishing 0.166 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen .

Antonelli's team-mate George Russell, a key contender for the championship, could only manage fifth place, trailing by 0.399 seconds. Verstappen, driving for Red Bull, made a significant comeback after recent struggles, thanks to crucial upgrades to his car. The Dutch driver expressed satisfaction with the improvements, stating that the team's efforts had paid off, allowing him to feel more comfortable and competitive. Lando Norris, who had dominated the sprint race, finished fourth, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured third place.

Lewis Hamilton, driving for Mercedes, was sixth, followed by McLaren's Oscar Piastri. The race, scheduled for 21:00 BST on Sunday, faces potential disruptions due to heavy rain and thunderstorms forecasted for the day. F1 officials are set to meet later on Saturday to evaluate the weather conditions and consider adjusting the race schedule. Antonelli's pole was secured in his first run during final qualifying, and despite a mistake on his final attempt, he held onto the top spot.

Verstappen, who had been third fastest initially, managed to improve his time on his second run in the sweltering 33C Miami heat. The 19-year-old Antonelli, who had been penalized in the sprint race for exceeding track limits, reflected on his day, saying, 'It has been an amazing day to be on pole again. It was a difficult start to the day with the sprint but super-happy with the recovery.

I got a little bit excited on the final lap of Q3 but the first lap was good enough. I was very stressed just waiting for everyone to finish their laps.

' Red Bull, along with McLaren and Ferrari, introduced major upgrades for this weekend. While McLaren's upgrades initially showed promise, refinements from Red Bull and Mercedes left the sprint winners trailing. Verstappen acknowledged the team's hard work, stating, 'The car has not been at its best in the previous races but also from my side I never felt comfortable with the layout of the car.

The team has been pushing flat out to bring upgrades and make me feel more comfortable and it really paid off. I feel more in control and I can push a bit more and to be on the front row is way better than I expected heading into the weekend.

' Verstappen's team-mate Isack Hadjar, who had shown early promise, finished ninth, 0.825 seconds behind Verstappen. Leclerc expressed slight disappointment with Ferrari's performance, noting that their upgrades were not sufficient to compete at the front. Hamilton, who was 0.176 seconds behind Leclerc, rounded out the top six. The top 10 was completed by Alpine's Franco Colapinto, Hadjar, and Pierre Gasly.

At the back of the grid, Fernando Alonso extended his streak to 40 consecutive grand prix qualifying sessions by outpacing his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll. The team showed improvement after a poor sprint qualifying, with both drivers outperforming the Cadillacs. Live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, with build-up starting at 20:00. Live text updates will also be provided on the BBC Sport website and app.

In other sports news, Arsenal secured a victory over Fulham to extend their lead over Manchester City to six points. West Ham's hopes of survival took a hit after a defeat to Brentford.

Additionally, the BBC's Sutton has made predictions for the upcoming matches, featuring guests Ella and Jake from Jamie Johnson FC. The search for a crossover star in rugby continues, with names like Lomu, Wilkinson, and Pollock being considered





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