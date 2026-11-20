Kimi Antonelli, Oscar Piastri, and Carlos Sainz face grid penalties for the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to power unit limit breaches. Find out who else is penalized.

Kimi Antonelli will begin the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a five-place grid penalty. The new Formula 1 world champion received this sanction after exceeding his permitted engine allocation for the current season. This penalty joins those issued to McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

Antonelli Exceeds Engine Allocation Limits

Antonelli started from the back of the grid at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this season for exceeding the limit on several power unit elements. He remarkably won that home race in Monza despite the starting position. However, he has now breached the allocation again at the Las Vegas circuit. During Thursday's opening practice sessions, he took his sixth internal combustion engine of the season.

Also read Oscar Piastri to Serve 10-Place Grid Penalty at Las Vegas Grand Prix

The regulations limit drivers to four internal combustion engines across the entire year. This marks the second time Antonelli has exceeded this limit. Because it is a second breach, the penalty is five grid places rather than the standard ten. He will start no higher than sixth in the race on Sunday morning at 4am UK time.

Other Drivers Face Grid Sanctions

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will also serve a 10-place grid penalty. He exceeded his internal combustion engine limit for the first time this season. Williams driver Carlos Sainz faces the same 10-place penalty for exceeding his turbocharger limit.

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Aston Martin's Lance Stroll received a 10-place penalty for using a new energy store and control electronics. Haas driver Oliver Bearman is also subject to a grid penalty in Las Vegas. These combined sanctions create a shuffled starting order for the main event.

Mercedes Power Unit Strategy and Russell Status

Mercedes fitted Antonelli with an upgraded turbocharger brought to the event. This upgrade does not incur a penalty as it is within his allowance of four for the season. In June, the team was granted one chance to upgrade their power unit. This was after the FIA judged them to be between two and four per cent behind the best-performing engine.

The Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities assessment window identified Red Bull's engine as the benchmark. Mercedes focused their upgrade on the turbocharger. Seven of the eight Mercedes-powered cars on the grid are using this ADUO upgrade. Only Antonelli's teammate George Russell is not using it.

George Russell has already used five turbos due to unreliability earlier in the year. Using a sixth would trigger a further five-place grid penalty. He set the fastest time during the second practice session on Thursday night. Rain affected the session and prevented any lap times in the opening practice.

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Race Strategy and Track Conditions

George Russell admitted the team will not know the race strategy until race day. He is currently in a five-way battle to finish runner-up to Antonelli in the standings. Three races remain in the season. The long straights in Las Vegas make overtaking relatively easy. This track characteristic makes it a good venue to serve a grid penalty.

Both qualifying and the race are expected to take place in dry conditions. The opening day of track action provided few clues on how the weekend will play out. Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the event. Qualifying airs at 4am on Saturday. The race begins at 4am on Sunday with build-up from 2.30am.