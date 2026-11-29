Kimi Antonelli claimed victory at the Qatar Grand Prix. George Russell finished second and Max Verstappen took fourth to secure the drivers' championship standings.

Kimi Antonelli claimed his tenth victory of the season by winning the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit. The Mercedes driver demonstrated dominant pace to secure the win, completing a strong weekend that began with fastest times in all three practice sessions. Antonelli successfully closed a significant deficit to his teammate George Russell after the initial pit stops, eventually pulling away to win by more than thirty seconds.

Antonelli Dominates As Russell Suffers Damage

George Russell started the race from pole position but was hampered by damage to his car after collecting debris early in the event. Despite producing an excellent qualifying lap and executing a flawless start, Russell could not maintain the lead once his vehicle sustained damage. The incident, combined with a lengthy second pit stop, effectively decided the victory in favor of Antonelli. Mercedes noted that it remains unclear if a genuine challenge between the two teammates was ever possible due to the technical issues faced by Russell.

Also read Kimi Antonelli completes assertive Qatar GP practice clean sweep

Verstappen Secures Championship And Norris Takes Third

Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished fourth at Lusail, a result that officially secured him second place in the drivers' championship standings. Verstappen had to defend his position under late pressure from McLaren's Lando Norris to maintain his spot. Norris delivered a strong performance, jumping ahead of Verstappen at the start and comfortably leading the McLaren challenge. Norris finished third despite having a less favorable tire allocation for the final stint, as he did not have access to new hard tires.

Ferrari Claims Constructors Title With Hamilton And Leclerc

Ferrari secured the runners-up spot in the constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton finished sixth and Charles Leclerc placed seventh. Hamilton qualified ahead of Leclerc and briefly led the race when Ferrari stayed out on track under the virtual safety car. However, a slow pit stop cost Hamilton significant time, and the team instructed him to hold his position behind Leclerc, resulting in a seventh-place finish that did not fully reflect his pace. Leclerc recovered from a disappointing ninth-place qualifying result to lead the Ferrari squad home.

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Midfield Battles And Driver Performances

Isack Hadjar secured a fourth-place finish for Red Bull, beating teammate Lando Norris in qualifying and maintaining his position. Lance Stroll of Aston Martin recovered from a clutch issue and a kerb strike to finish fifth. Oscar Piastri of McLaren salvaged eighth place after front-wing damage compromised his opening lap. Gabriel Bortoleto of Audi took the final point from thirteenth on the grid, defending vulnerable tires after an aggressive undercut strategy.

Struggles For Cadillac And Williams

Cadillac faced significant difficulties, with both drivers failing to score points. Sergio Perez finished three laps down after slipping behind teammate Felipe Drugovich, who started near the back before a suspected battery problem forced an early retirement. Williams also struggled for pace, with Carlos Sainz finishing fifteenth and Alex Albon recovering to sixteenth despite a qualifying infringement. Pierre Gasly of Alpine finished fourteenth as the team lacked grip, while Franco Colapinto dropped to fourteenth after going backwards on race day.