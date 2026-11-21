Kimmarie Johnson, aged 50, died on November 3 from cardiopulmonary arrest due to rare metastatic ovarian cancer. Details on her medical history and career legacy.

Kimmarie Johnson, the actress best known for her role in the hit series Beverly Hills 90210, died at the age of 50 on November 3. New details regarding the cause of her passing have been released, confirming that she succumbed to cardiopulmonary arrest with an underlying cause of a rare type of ovarian cancer.

A death certificate obtained by People magazine on Friday provides the specific medical findings surrounding the loss of the television and film star. The document identifies the immediate mechanism of death as cardiopulmonary arrest, which is the cessation of breathing and heart function, while highlighting the complex health struggles she faced prior to her final days.

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Medical Details of Johnson's Illness

Medical professionals had diagnosed Johnson with a metastatic granulosa cell ovarian tumor with peritoneal carcinomatosis. This specific condition involves cancer spreading from its origin in the ovaries to the peritoneum, which is the membrane lining the inside of the abdomen. The Cleveland Clinic explains that peritoneal carcinomatosis represents a stage where cancer has metastasized to the abdominal lining, significantly complicating treatment and prognosis.

The actress experienced a critical health crisis well before her death. Her niece, Rhonda Scott, confirmed to TMZ on November 5 that Johnson had suffered a 'heart event' on October 27 at her home in Los Angeles. This incident prompted an immediate rush to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where medical staff diagnosed her with a 'heart aneurysm condition' alongside her ongoing cancer battle.

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Aortic Aneurysm and Final Days

The diagnosis of a heart or aortic aneurysm indicates a bulge in the wall of the aorta, which serves as the body's main artery carrying blood from the heart to the rest of the body. According to the Mayo Clinic, this condition can be life-threatening if the aneurysm ruptures or causes significant strain on the cardiovascular system, which appears to have contributed to her eventual cardiopulmonary arrest.

Johnson passed away just days after the initial hospitalization on November 3. The rapid deterioration from her October 27 heart event to her death on November 3 underscores the severity of the combined cardiac and oncological complications she was facing in her final weeks.

Family Legacy and Career History

Kimmarie Johnson is survived by her son Cameron, who is 23 years old and works as a music artist. Her niece Rhonda Scott, the daughter of Johnson's eldest brother Edward and his partner Tina Baldwin, shared a profound bond with her aunt. Johnson famously stepped up as a surrogate parent for Scott when the girl was just 16 years old, a responsibility Johnson described in a 2014 interview with The Bakersfield Californian as initially difficult because she was still in school.

Scott remembered the late actress as a source of uplifting and positive energy. She told TMZ that Johnson radiated a light so strong and bright that anyone who came in contact with her felt nothing but positivity. Scott added that they will miss her tremendously and will continue to honor her life forever, highlighting the deep personal impact Johnson had on her family.

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Beyond her personal family struggles, Johnson had a notable career in Hollywood. She debuted on screens in 1998 when she landed the role of Judy in one episode of Beverly Hills 90210. Prior to her acting career, she worked as a flight attendant and a model. Her filmography includes a role in the 2000 movie Dude, Where's My Car? where she played Jumpsuit Chick alongside Ashton Kutcher.

Her television credits also include an appearance in the Pamela Anderson series V.I.P. Additionally, Johnson appeared in several films such as Gang Warz, Spanish Fly, Shadow Fury, and The Summer of Massacre. Her last known public appearance was on a digital cover of Grazia Slovenia magazine in August of this year, marking the end of a career that spanned from the late 1990s into the 2020s.