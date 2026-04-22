Kimora Lee Simmons Faces Divorce Filing from Tim Leissner After Years of Separation

Tim Leissner has filed for divorce from Kimora Lee Simmons, citing irreconcilable differences after four years of separation. The filing comes amid Leissner's ongoing legal issues related to financial crimes and follows a complex history of relationships and co-parenting for Simmons.

Fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons is facing a divorce filing from her estranged husband, Tim Leissner , after approximately four years of separation. Leissner, a 56-year-old finance executive, submitted divorce documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on February 4th, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split after a 12-year marriage.

He is requesting spousal support from Simmons and seeking to prevent her from accessing his funds, additionally asking the court to cover his legal fees. The couple share an 11-year-old son, Wolfe Lee Leissner. This divorce follows a complex personal history for Simmons, who has five children from previous relationships: Ming and Aoki with ex-husband Russell Simmons, Kenzo with ex-boyfriend Djimon Hounsou, and an adopted son, Gary. Leissner's legal troubles extend beyond the divorce proceedings.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to charges related to money laundering and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with transactions involving the Malaysian government. As part of his plea deal, he forfeited $43 million in cash and over $200 million in stock. He recently began serving a two-year sentence at a federal penitentiary in Pennsylvania, having turned himself in earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Simmons' previous marriage to Russell Simmons ended in 2009, and he has faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct since then, which he denies. Simmons has publicly addressed the situation with Russell, defending her daughters and criticizing his attempts to influence them from abroad. The situation highlights a period of ongoing personal challenges for both individuals.

Kimora Lee Simmons has described herself as a 'surrogate mom' to Diddy's twin daughters and has navigated a series of high-profile relationships and co-parenting arrangements. Russell Simmons, after facing accusations, attempted a public relations campaign to defend his reputation before relocating to Bali. He recently voiced frustration over criticism directed at friends who visited him there, referencing his past philanthropic work within the Black community.

The divorce filing adds another layer to the already intricate personal lives of both Kimora Lee Simmons and Tim Leissner, and the legal proceedings are expected to unfold in the coming months





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