Kinahan Cartel Hit with £168m Asset Freeze as Key Figures Arrested

Dubai-based Kinahan Cartel suffers major setback as £168m in assets are frozen and key members, including Daniel Kinahan and Steven Lyons, are arrested in a coordinated international operation. The crackdown reveals the cartel's financial vulnerabilities and extensive network of associates.

A significant blow has been dealt to the Kinahan Cartel , a notorious criminal organization responsible for widespread drug trafficking and arms smuggling across Europe and beyond, with the freezing of £168 million in assets located in Dubai .

This financial crackdown comes on the heels of the arrest of Daniel Kinahan, 48, a key figure within the cartel, in Dubai just ten days ago. Kinahan, the eldest son of Christy Kinahan, the cartel’s patriarch, has been identified in the Irish High Court as a leader of the international drug operation. The arrest followed a formal extradition request from Irish police submitted late last year, signaling a concerted international effort to dismantle the organization.

The Kinahan Cartel has exerted a dominant influence over the cocaine trade and arms smuggling for over a decade, amassing considerable wealth and power. However, recent developments suggest the cartel is now facing a severe cash crisis, with members reportedly hesitant to access bank accounts due to fears of exposing their locations to law enforcement. Detectives, collaborating with government officials, have uncovered a network of associates involved in laundering money through Dubai’s trade zones, facilitating the cartel’s illicit financial activities.

The impact of this operation extends beyond the arrest of Daniel Kinahan. Simultaneously, Steven Lyons, 46, another prominent figure in organized crime, was apprehended upon arrival in Bali, Indonesia, after traveling from Singapore. Lyons has since been deported to Amsterdam, where he faces extradition to Spain. The Kinahan Cartel’s reach is not limited to Ireland and Dubai; it has established strong connections with criminal elements in other countries, including Scotland.

These connections have been linked to violent incidents, including firebomb attacks and shootings, across Scotland in the past year. The Lyons crime mob, heavily allied with the Kinahan Cartel, played a crucial role in the Edinburgh drug scene, attempting to gain control while Mark Richardson was incarcerated, with support from the Kinahans.

Russell Findlay, a Tory leader, highlighted in 2022 the well-known partnership between the Kinahans and the Lyons mob, emphasizing the devastating consequences of their activities, including the deaths of Scottish citizens. Stevie Jamieson, a Scottish gangster originally from Glasgow, was also linked to the Kinahans and extradited from Dubai to Scotland in December 2025, facing charges related to directing serious organized crime and drug supply.

Further investigation has revealed the involvement of Nero Vodka, a Scottish drinks company, which is owned, directly or indirectly, by Johnny Morrissey, a close associate and public supporter of Daniel Kinahan. It is believed that Morrissey transferred a substantial portion of the business to Kinahan as compensation for drug seizures by law enforcement. Morrissey, along with his wife Nicola Morrissey, a Scottish online influencer, was arrested in a dawn raid near Marbella in September 2022.

Nicola Morrissey launched the vodka brand, which authorities suspect was used as a front to conceal Johnny Morrissey’s criminal activities. The couple’s arrest marked the collapse of their glamorous lifestyle and empire. The police operation that led to Morrissey’s arrest proved pivotal in dismantling the Lyons gang, resulting in the arrest of seven alleged members following raids in Costa del Sol and Barcelona.

Steven Lyons, the gang’s leader, is currently facing extradition to Spain after being deported from Bali and held in Amsterdam. The Kinahan Cartel’s activities have drawn significant international attention, with the US offering a $5 million bounty for information leading to the arrest of Daniel Kinahan in 2022. The ongoing efforts to dismantle the cartel represent a major step towards disrupting its criminal operations and bringing its leaders to justice.

The freezing of assets and the arrests of key figures demonstrate a coordinated international response to combat transnational organized crime





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