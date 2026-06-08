Kinahan Cartel Lieutenant Sean McGovern Sentenced to 24 Years for Murder and Attempted Murder

Sean McGovern, a senior lieutenant in the Kinahan drug cartel, has been handed a 24-year prison sentence for directing the murder of innocent grandfather Noel Kirwan and the attempted murder of James Gately. The case underscores the ongoing violent feud between the Kinahan and Hutch organized crime groups and the Irish police's commitment to holding gang members accountable.

A senior lieutenant in the Kinahan drug cartel, Sean McGovern, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for planning, overseeing, and directing the murder of an innocent grandfather, Noel Kirwan, and the attempted murder of another man, James Gately.

The Irish police, An Garda Síochána, emphasized that no gang member is untouchable and that leaders of criminal organizations will be brought to justice. The case highlights the ongoing violent feud between the Kinahan and Hutch organized crime groups. Noel Kirwan, a 62-year-old grandfather with no criminal involvement, was shot dead in the driveway of his Dublin home in December 2016 after being photographed at a funeral with Gerard Hutch, a rival gang figure.

The court heard that McGovern placed Kirwan under surveillance and directed the assassins to his location as he returned from a pre-Christmas dinner. Kirwan was considered a "soft target" due to his lack of protection, and his murder was intended to boost the confidence of the hitmen. Christopher Kirwan, the victim's son, expressed that his father's killer had "countless chances" to change his mind but chose instead to inflict "pain and cruelty.

" McGovern also admitted to directing surveillance on James Gately, a member of the Hutch gang, in a meticulously planned assassination attempt. Gately survived after Estonian hitman Imre Arakas was intercepted by gardaí upon arrival in Ireland. The attempted murder was linked to the infamous Regency Hotel attack in 2016, where David Byrne was killed. McGovern, who was injured in that incident, described the feud as "personal" and vowed to continue the violence.

The Special Criminal Court, presided over by Judge Patrick McGrath, noted that McGovern was a senior lieutenant in the Kinahan group, receiving instructions and relaying information up the chain. While he was not a top leader, his culpability was high. The judge imposed consecutive sentences: 14 years for Kirwan's murder and 10 years for the attempted murder of Gately, totaling 24 years. A 25% reduction was applied for McGovern's guilty plea.

The sentence is backdated to his time in a Dubai prison following his arrest in October 2024, making him the first person extradited from the United Arab Emirates to face trial in Ireland. The court stressed the need to protect society from the "nefarious and destructive" actions of such gangs and to deter others from joining them. The case also noted that cartel boss Daniel Kinahan remains in custody facing extradition proceedings.

Speaking after the sentencing, Christopher Kirwan said, "Today marks the end of a long and painful journey for me and my sister. For the past ten years we have sat in courtrooms and listened to evidence surrounding the cruel murder of our father.

" The Garda investigation team echoed the message that there are "no untouchables," vowing to pursue all gang leaders. The Kinahan-Hutch feud, reignited by the 2015 murder of Gary Hutch in Spain, has resulted in numerous killings and violent incidents, with this sentencing representing a significant moment in the state's efforts to dismantle these criminal networks





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Kinahan Cartel Sean Mcgovern Noel Kirwan Murder Hutch Gang Feud Irish Organized Crime Special Criminal Court Garda Extradition Dublin Shooting

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