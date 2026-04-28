Kinahan Cartel Member Feared 'Whole Bloodline' Could Have Been Wiped Out After Regency Hotel Shooting

Sean McGovern, a senior Kinahan cartel lieutenant, admitted guilt to directing criminal activities and revealed fears of total annihilation for the gang following the 2016 Regency Hotel attack in Dublin. Court evidence detailed his communications with a senior gang member expressing a desire for complete retaliation against the Hutch family.

A high-ranking member of the Kinahan cartel, Sean McGovern, revealed anxieties about the potential for devastating losses following the notorious gun attack at the Regency Hotel in Dublin .

Court proceedings detailed a conversation between McGovern and a senior gang figure known as 'Cap', occurring just days after the 2016 shooting in which McGovern himself was wounded. McGovern, 40, extradited from Dubai last year, has admitted guilt to directing criminal activities between 2015 and 2017, facing a possible life sentence.

These charges stem from his involvement in the murder of Christopher Kirwan, a 62-year-old with no criminal record but linked to the Hutch family, and the attempted assassination of James 'Mago' Gately, a member of the rival Hutch gang. The Kinahan organization had contracted a foreign assassin to eliminate Gately, but the attempt was thwarted by law enforcement.

During his sentencing hearing, Detective Superintendent David Gallagher highlighted the Kinahan cartel’s simultaneous engagement in drug trafficking, money laundering, and international criminal operations alongside their feud with the Hutch group. He characterized the Regency Hotel shooting as a pivotal moment. The court heard evidence of encrypted messages exchanged between McGovern, using the alias 'Knife', and 'Cap' shortly after the attack.

'Cap' described the Regency as the Hutch gang’s ‘big stand’. McGovern expressed distress over the death of Kinahan member David Byrne, stating, 'It could have been the six of us and they could have wiped out the whole bloodline.

' He further declared his unwavering commitment to retaliation: 'They wanted you. They targeted us, this is personal, on my baby's life I'm not stopping now.

' 'Cap' responded with a vow of complete eradication: 'I am not stopping until they are all gone. We will get every single one… they are all scum.

' Later communications regarding James Gately saw McGovern dismissively refer to him as a 'weasel', predicting, 'All weasels get caught out in the end. ' Gately has survived multiple assassination attempts, including a 2017 shooting where he sustained five gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed a complex history between the Kinahan and Hutch organized crime groups, initially operating as a unified network before a significant falling out in 2014.

This breakdown led to a series of violent incidents in both Ireland and Spain, including the accidental shooting of an innocent bystander. The murder of Gary Hutch in Spain in 2015, perceived by the Kinahans as retaliation for the earlier shooting, further escalated the conflict. Gately’s presence at Hutch’s funeral marked him as a primary target for the Kinahan cartel. Following the Regency Hotel attack, the violence became increasingly personal.

Gardaí built their case against McGovern using extensive surveillance, CCTV footage, data from seized phones and navigation systems, and even tracking devices employed by the criminal organization itself. The Kinahans utilized Blackberry phones with PGP encryption to coordinate surveillance of Gately in Dublin and Belfast. Evidence also included GPS tracking devices attached to Gately’s and his family’s vehicles, and the arrest of Estonian hitman Imre Arakas, who possessed information on Gately and Kinahan members.

After Arakas’s arrest, McGovern communicated with another gang member about the need to flee before facing arrest





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Kinahan Cartel Regency Hotel Shooting Dublin Organized Crime James Gately Gary Hutch Sean Mcgovern Extradition

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