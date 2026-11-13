Kindergarten Cop actor Christian Cousins dies aged 43 after liver disease

Christian Cousins, the child star known for his role in Kindergarten Cop and Knots Landing, has died at age 43. His brother shared the news, citing liver disease as the cause.

Christian Cousins, best known for his memorable role as Dominic in the 1990 comedy Kindergarten Cop, has died at the age of 43. The news of his tragic passing was shared last month by his brother, Jonas Roeser.

Brother Reveals Christian Cousins Liver Disease

Roeser revealed that Cousins had been battling severe health issues, specifically confirming he was very sick with liver disease. In a heartfelt tribute posted on social media, Roeser expressed his deep grief while celebrating his brother's life. He wrote that it was hard to share the news of his death but felt compelled to honor his memory. Roeser explained the unique family dynamic, noting that Christian and his twin brother, Joseph "Joey" Cousins, were his half-brothers through their biological father.

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The brothers grew up in California, while Roeser was raised in Washington state. He shared that he did not get to know Christian and Joey until he was in college. Before that reunion, he had only known them as actors he watched on television.

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"Before that, I grew up watching them on television in Knots Landing and the lead role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger," Roeser wrote. The tribute emphasized that their screen roles were only a small part of who Christian was. Roeser described him as "a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams.

Family Attributes Death to Severe Illness

" While a specific cause of death was not officially confirmed by medical authorities, Roeser attributed the loss to the illness. He wrote, "Christian had been very sick with liver disease.

" In his message, Roeser found some comfort in the belief that his brother was now at peace. He stated, "It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying.

" He concluded the tribute with a loving farewell, saying, "Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you've found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.

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Twin Brothers Career Highlights in Television

" Christian and his twin brother Joey first appeared on screen together in 1988. Their debut came when they were just five years old in an episode of the television series Highway to Heaven. The twins went on to achieve significant fame, particularly with their long-running role on the prime-time soap opera Knots Landing. They starred as Bobby Gibson Ewing on the show between 1987 and 1992.

Their most famous cinematic role remains Dominic, the young boy who befriends Arnold Schwarzenegger's character in Kindergarten Cop. The film was released in 1990 and became a major cultural touchstone. The brothers continued to act together in various projects over the years. Their last known role together was in the 1995 movie Twin Sitters.

Fans Remember Child Star Talent and Joy

Fans and former colleagues have remembered Christian for his talent and the joy he brought to audiences as a child star. His passing marks the end of an era for those who grew up watching his work in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of a beloved brother and father figure within their immediate family circle.