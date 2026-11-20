Australian TikTok star Calum Fentie faces arrest and serious charges following investigations into his interactions with young women and a violent criminal past.

Australian social media personality Calum Fentie has been taken into custody by New South Wales Police following a damning investigation into his online conduct and past criminal history. The 32-year-old influencer, who previously gained notoriety for his street interviews and self-proclaimed kindness content, now faces multiple serious charges related to sexual misconduct and unauthorized recording.

Arrest and Charges Against Calum Fentie

Calum Fentie was arrested at a residential property located on the NSW Central Coast last Saturday, marking a sudden end to his brief resurgence as a digital content creator. He was transported to the Gosford Police Station where he was formally charged with sexually touching another person without consent and using a device to record a conversation he was part of. These charges are directly linked to an incident that occurred more than 18 months prior to his detention.

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The alleged offense took place on April 21, 2025, at approximately 10am along The Esplanade at Ettalong Beach. According to police allegations, Fentie approached a 21-year-old woman who was walking in the area. Although he was unknown to the victim, he struck up a conversation, kissed her on the cheek, and then walked away. Subsequently, he uploaded a video of this encounter to his social media platforms, which investigators allege he captured using Meta-branded sunglasses without the woman's permission or knowledge.

Snapchat Messages Trigger Public Outcry

The authorities did not act in a vacuum; their investigation was spurred by significant public concern and journalistic inquiry initiated by the Daily Mail. In June of this year, local mothers expressed deep unease regarding Fentie's behavior, labeling his videos creepy and questioning whether he used his platform as a street interviewer specifically to meet women. The Daily Mail began scrutinizing Fentie's online presence after these parents raised alarms about his methods.

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Earlier this month, the newspaper published a series of screenshots from Snapchat messages that Fentie allegedly sent to young women believed to be in their teens. While the publication does not suggest the recipients were underage, the content of the messages was widely deemed inappropriate and sleazy. In one instance, a selfie from Fentie included the caption 'go bathroom x,' while another message urged a recipient to 'be a good girl for me.' Additional screenshots showed Fentie using a cat-ears filter alongside direct invitations such as 'Are you doing anything tonight?' and 'Perfect get your cute ass here now pls.'

Online Reaction and Digital Cleanup

These private exchanges circulated among the community before appearing on TikTok and eventually in the comments sections of Fentie's public posts. One Central Coast mother noted that the screenshots were shared privately before going public, prompting one follower to demand, 'Care to explain, Calum?' As questions flooded in and public scrutiny intensified, sources from the Central Coast reported that Fentie allegedly deleted material related to these exchanges and blocked the women who challenged him.

Fentie, known online as 'calummmm,' had built a following of approximately 180,000 on TikTok by filming himself handing out mystery gifts and performing supposed random acts of kindness. However, his recent content has shifted away from street interviews. In recent months, he has mostly filmed selfie videos from his van, which bears the license plate SHAGRR. His TikTok bio previously displayed the text 'TOP SHAGGER,' a stark contrast to the 'kindness influencer' persona he attempted to cultivate.

Criminal History and Legal Precedent

The arrest has also shed light on Fentie's troubled past, which complicates his reinvention as a benevolent internet figure. Court records previously examined by the Daily Mail reveal that Fentie was jailed in 2015 after stabbing three teenagers at a home in Warrawee on Sydney's Upper North Shore. At the time, Fentie was 21 years old and had gatecrashed a house party by scaling the back fence and avoiding security personnel.

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During that 2015 incident, he brandished a knife, injuring Brandon Marsh, who was 18 at the time and required abdominal surgery. Two other teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were also wounded in the attack and transported to the Royal North Shore Hospital. Fentie had appeared in court on numerous subsequent occasions following this violent episode. One parent stated they were so rattled by his earlier stunts that they filed a police report, though it did not result in charges because 'no law was broken' at that specific time.

Current Status and Future Proceedings

As Calum Fentie remains in custody facing the aforementioned charges, the community continues to process the revelations regarding his behavior and history. The combination of the sexual touching charge, the unauthorized recording incident, and the public fallout from his Snapchat messages has led to a complete halt in his social media activities. Local authorities are now handling the legal proceedings related to the April 2025 incident at Ettalong Beach, while the broader context of his online influence and past violence remains under public discussion.