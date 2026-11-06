King Andrew Sublet Royal Lodge Cottages for Over £2,000 Monthly Profit

King's accountant reveals Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor profited from subletting Royal Lodge properties. The Public Accounts Committee demands repayment and transparency regarding Crown Estate rents.

King Charles III accountant James Chalmers has confirmed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earned more than £2,000 per month by subletting cottages on the Royal Lodge estate. This financial arrangement occurred while the disgraced former royal lived on the Windsor property at little to no cost. The revelation emerged following intense scrutiny of the late King's former grandson's ties to financier Jeffrey Epstein. Campaigners are now urging Andrew to return the profits generated from these private rentals to the Crown Estate.

Financial Details of Cottage Income Revealed

James Chalmers disclosed that Andrew generated a combined income of just over £2,000 per month before maintenance and general expenses. This figure became consistent in 2021 when Andrew began subletting all three cottages simultaneously, whereas previously he had not rented them all at once. The income source remained unknown to the Royal Household until recent inquiries were initiated. Chalmers stated he was sharing these details in the interest of transparency and openness regarding the estate's affairs.

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Political and Public Criticism Intensifies

Former MP Norman Baker condemned the arrangement as an example of unashamed greed and scurrilous behavior. He argued that it was disgraceful for Andrew to maximize personal income while living on a peppercorn rent. Baroness Margaret Hodge, former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, described the failure to declare these figures earlier as shocking. She emphasized that the Crown Estate consists of taxpayers' money and requires proper modern transparency to protect public interest.

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Systemic Issues in Crown Estate Management

A broader Public Accounts Committee inquiry found that royal family members have been paying inconsistent rents based on outdated residential property valuations. As of May, seven properties were occupied by working family members at no charge. Meanwhile, three non-working members occupied properties at an adjusted rate, typically set at 60 percent of the market value. The committee advised the Crown Estate to review its rental agreements to ensure proper value for taxpayers' money.

Next Steps for Accountability and Reform

The Crown Estate manages a portfolio worth £14.5 billion, including 255 residential properties across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown noted that the estate returns its net profits to the Treasury to fund public services. He expressed hope that recommendations for reform will push for better trade-offs between profits and duties to the environment. The committee continues to scrutinize how the estate balances these competing interests moving forward.