King Charles Addresses US Congress, Emphasizing Enduring Alliance

King Charles delivered a historic speech to the US Congress, becoming only the second British monarch to do so. He highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between the UK and the US, acknowledging both historical disagreements and shared democratic values, while also addressing current global challenges.

King Charles addressed the US Congress on the second day of his historic state visit , becoming only the second British monarch to do so, following his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He received multiple standing ovations, including a four-minute one before he even began speaking. His 20-minute speech focused on the enduring relationship between the UK and the US, acknowledging both historical disagreements and shared values. The King highlighted the current global uncertainties, referencing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, and the attempted attack on US leadership, emphasizing a united commitment to democracy and protecting citizens.

He reflected on the four-century-long connection between the two nations, noting his position as the 19th British sovereign to closely follow American affairs. He paid tribute to his late mother's address to Congress in 1991 and expressed the deep friendship of the British people. The speech included a lighthearted reference to a British parliamentary tradition of 'holding a member of Parliament hostage' at Buckingham Palace, playfully inquiring if there were any volunteers from the US Congress.

King Charles underscored that despite disagreements, the UK and US consistently find ways to collaborate, rooted in their common democratic, legal, and social traditions. He recalled the historical dispute over taxation without representation, framing it as both a disagreement and a shared democratic principle. The King’s address aimed to reaffirm the strength and importance of the Anglo-American alliance in the face of contemporary challenges and to celebrate the long and complex history that binds the two countries together.

He emphasized the need for continued cooperation and mutual understanding in navigating a turbulent world. The speech was well-received by US lawmakers, punctuated by applause and laughter, signifying a warm welcome and a shared sense of purpose. The visit and address are seen as a significant moment in strengthening transatlantic ties and reaffirming the enduring bond between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The King’s words resonated with a message of unity, resilience, and a commitment to democratic values, offering a hopeful outlook for the future of the relationship between the two nations. He spoke of the spirit of 1776 and how, despite initial disagreements, the two nations share fundamental values. The King’s visit is taking place during the semiquincentennial year of the Declaration of Independence, adding historical significance to the occasion





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