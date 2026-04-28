King Charles and Melania Trump Share a Laugh at White House Beehive Visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla joined President Donald Trump and Melania Trump for a tour of the newly installed White House beehive, highlighting the enduring Anglo-American alliance. The King later addressed Congress, emphasizing shared values and the importance of their partnership in defense, trade, and environmental protection.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the White House alongside President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, where they toured the newly installed beehive on the South Lawn.

The beehive, shaped like the White House, was a focal point of the visit, drawing laughter and fascination from the royal couple, who are known for their interest in beekeeping. The Trumps had installed the beehive the previous week as part of an ongoing beekeeping program initiated in 2009, which supports pollination efforts, provides honey for White House use, and serves as an educational tool for visitors.

The program also donates honey to local food kitchens and uses it as official gifts. The new addition to the hive is expected to increase honey production to up to 255 pounds annually, with the honey noted for its light clover and basswood flavor with a hint of citrus. The visit was marked by moments of levity, including a shared laugh between King Charles and Melania Trump as they examined the hive.

Later, the King addressed a joint session of Congress, emphasizing the enduring strength of the Anglo-American alliance. He highlighted the shared democratic traditions, legal frameworks, and economic ties that have bound the two nations for centuries. Charles also acknowledged recent tensions between the UK and the US, particularly regarding President Trump’s policies, but stressed that the foundation of their relationship remains unshaken.

He praised the collaborative efforts in defense, intelligence, and security, noting that these ties span decades and have been crucial in defining moments of their shared history. The King also referenced the recent gun attack at a Washington DC dinner attended by President Trump, expressing solidarity and support from the British people.

In his speech, Charles underscored the importance of defending common values such as liberty, equality, and the rule of law, which he described as essential for both nations’ prosperity and global influence. He also spoke about the significance of trade and technology agreements in sustaining their economic partnership, while advocating for the protection of natural wonders and the environment.

The visit included other notable moments, such as King Charles meeting Olympic diver and knitter Tom Daley, and the royal couple reviewing items for a time capsule at the British Embassy. The day concluded with a garden party at the White House, where Queen Camilla interacted with military cadets. The King’s address to Congress was a historic occasion, being only the second time a British monarch has spoken before both houses, following Queen Elizabeth II’s address in 1991.

Charles used the platform to reaffirm the deep bond between the UK and the US, emphasizing their shared commitment to peace, compassion, and mutual understanding across all faiths and backgrounds





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