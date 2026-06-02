King Charles and Princess of Wales Lead Cancer Recognition at St James's Palace

King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, host a Cancer Research UK anniversary reception, drawing on their own experiences with the disease to honor scientific progress and highlight the charity's 125-year legacy in doubling survival rates.

King Charles III and the Princess of Wales are hosting a special reception at St James's Palace to honor the work of Cancer Research UK as it celebrates its 125th anniversary.

Both the King, 77, and Catherine, 44, share a personal connection to the cause, having been diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other in 2024. While the King continues his treatment, the Princess announced in January 2025 that she was in remission after completing chemotherapy, though she has emphasized the profound physical and emotional toll the illness has taken and cautioned that her return to public duties will be gradual.

The event, also attended by Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, will bring together leading researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and supporters to recognize the charity's transformative impact on cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Immersive installations will showcase the charity's historical achievements, current initiatives, and future innovations, highlighting how technological advances are reshaping the fight against cancer.

Cancer Research UK's origins trace back to predecessor organizations founded in 1902 and 1923, and its work has contributed to a doubling of cancer survival rates in the UK over the past five decades. Today, eight in ten cancer drugs used in the UK were developed with the charity's support. The King became Patron of Cancer Research UK in 2024, a role announced alongside a visit to a major cancer research center.

The Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra serve as joint presidents of the organization. High-profile survivors and advocates, including Davina McCall, Hannah Fry, Adele Roberts, and Ronan Keating-who lost his mother to cancer-were also present, underscoring the widespread personal commitment to the cause





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Cancer Research UK King Charles III Princess Of Wales Royal Patronage Cancer Survival Medical Research Charity Anniversary Treatment Innovation

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