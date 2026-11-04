King Charles and Queen Camilla Address Reparations at Antigua Beach Cleanup

King Charles and Queen Camilla joined youth volunteers for a beach cleanup in Antigua. The King addressed historical shadows of the transatlantic slave trade during the Commonwealth summit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla participated in a community environmental initiative on Fort James Beach in Antigua, joining local youth for a litter collection event. The visit occurred on Tuesday as part of their ongoing Caribbean tour, which serves as a key segment of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The Monarchs engaged directly with grassroots groups while discussing the region's complex historical legacy.

Beach Cleanup Event Details

Queen Camilla wore a sapphire blue outfit and opted to walk barefoot on the sand, showing pink-painted toes as she removed her shoes. The King and Queen received bright blue litter picks, which they held up with laughter. Volunteers presented Queen Camilla with a bracelet crafted from discarded kite surf materials. She remarked that the item matched her dress. King Charles expressed shock that 71 bags of rubbish had already been collected two hours before their arrival. He praised the volunteers for their prior efforts to clean the shore.

Also read King Charles and Queen Camilla Confront Colonial History in Antigua and Barbuda

King Addresses Slave Trade Legacy

King Charles delivered a significant speech to approximately 1,200 delegates at the official opening of the leaders segment. He acknowledged that the transatlantic slave trade casts a shadow over the islands. The King stated that this chapter of history fills him with horror and profound personal sorrow. He noted that history cannot be changed but offers lessons for the present. His remarks addressed the ongoing debate regarding British apologies and reparations for the transatlantic slave trade.

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Commonwealth Leaders Attend CHOGM

King Charles hosted a reception for new Commonwealth Heads of Government at Weatherills Hotel. He greeted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Tonga Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua. Andy Burnham told the King his speech was perfect. Mark Carney agreed it was very good. Lord Fakafanua said he took notes during the address. The King also spoke with John Mahama of Ghana and Godwin Friday of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Navinchandra Ramgoolam from Mauritius arrived later for the reception.

Impact on Regional Relations

The event highlighted the Monarchs role as head of the Commonwealth in a region sensitive to colonial history. The King emphasized that the inheritance of forebears includes both achievements and failures. He urged that the consequences of the past resonate with contemporary force. The gathering demonstrated engagement with local youth-led environmental organizations. The cleanup at Fort James Beach symbolized a forward-looking approach to shared challenges.