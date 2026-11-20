King Charles III and Queen Camilla joined celebrities like James Blunt and Andrea Bocelli at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Royal Variety Performance charity gala.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla graced the Royal Albert Hall on Friday evening to attend the Royal Variety Performance, the longest-running entertainment show in the world. The annual charity gala serves as a primary fundraising event for The Royal Variety Charity, which provides practical, financial, and mental health support to members of the entertainment industry who have fallen on hard times.

Regal Attire And Royal Presence

Queen Camilla arrived at the venue wearing a navy blue velvet evening dress by Dior, complemented by a matching cape. She accessorized with a sapphire and diamond necklace, along with matching earrings and bracelet, which are part of a set originally given to the late Queen Elizabeth by her father, King George VI. Her Majesty received a bouquet from nine-year-old Oscar Tiley, who presented the '2026 Brinsworth House posy,' a floral arrangement inspired by flowers found in Shakespeare's works to honor The Queen's Reading Room.

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The Royal Variety Charity Mission

His Majesty The King serves as the sole Patron of The Royal Variety Charity, an organization that has supported the entertainment community since the charity show was first held in 1912. The charity runs Brinsworth House, a care home for retired members of the entertainment profession. During the arrivals, the royal couple engaged with Hazel Kaye, a 100-year-old former performer and resident of Brinsworth House. King Charles asked Hazel if she had kept the birthday card from Buckingham Palace, to which she replied that she kept it, noting that she received the card and a visit from the Canadian Brigadier-General based at Canada House in Trafalgar Square for her 100th birthday this year.

Celebrity Guests And Musical Acts

The evening featured a galaxy of stars, including James Blunt and Andrea Bocelli, who were scheduled to meet the monarchs. Comedian, actor, and presenter Jason Manford hosted the gala, which included elements from across theatre, comedy, and music. Performers from the West End musical The Greatest Showman gave a preview of their show, while Britain's Got Talent winners The Hawkstone Farmers Choir also took the stage. The King and Queen met Spencer Collins and Liam Mower, who starred in the musical Billy Elliot, with King Charles asking them if they were performing the dance routines later in the evening.

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Hazel Kaye War History And Royal Meeting

Hazel Kaye shared her remarkable wartime history with the King, explaining that she joined the Canadian equivalent of ENSA, known as the Maple Leafs, at age 16 during World War 2. She traveled with Canadian troops and was present at the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen, where she donated her spare clothes to survivors. Her driver towards the end of the war was future James Bond star Roger Moore, whom she described as a star-struck young man. Hazel returned to England after VE Day by boat from Iceland, where Canadian troops had gone home.

Broader Royal Public Engagement

The attendance at the Royal Variety Performance coincides with Prince Harry's recent expansion into television, including an appearance on ITV's This Morning. Prince Harry discussed how his children are settling into school in the UK and how he is helping them reduce their American accents. This media activity follows a heavily stage-managed photo shoot at the Winter Wonderland fair and a newspaper interview earlier in the week, marking a concerted public relations effort for the Sussex family.