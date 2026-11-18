British monarchs attend the Royal Ballet School's 100th anniversary event at Buckingham Palace, praising students and alumnae in a celebration of dance excellence.

British monarchs King Charles III and Queen Camilla marked the 100th anniversary of the Royal Ballet School with a formal visit to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, reinforcing their long-standing commitment to the performing arts. The King, who serves as the school's patron, joined his wife to welcome dozens of talented young dancers who currently attend the prestigious institution located in London's Covent Garden.

Monarchs Visit Royal Ballet School 100th Anniversary

The celebration began with a striking procession through the Grand Hall of Buckingham Palace, where Charles and Camilla walked past rows of ballerinas holding their positions. The King was surrounded by a group of approximately 75 students as he moved through the hall, offering congratulations and observing their preparation for a special performance dedicated to the centenary. The event highlighted the rigorous discipline and early dedication required to succeed in the competitive world of classical ballet.

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Student Dedication and Performance Details

The performance featured students aged 11 to 19, showcasing the high caliber of training provided by the school. King Charles III engaged directly with the pupils, asking them about their dance journeys and expressing fascination upon learning that some had been dancing since the age of two. The Monarch later shared these insights with guests during the subsequent reception, noting the impressive level of commitment demonstrated by the youngest participants in the program.

Historical Context and Alumnae Perspectives

The Royal Ballet School was founded in 1926 by Irish-born classical ballet dancer Dame Ninette de Valois and has since become one of the world's most selective centers for ballet training. Younger pupils typically board at the White Lodge in Richmond, Surrey, while older students attend the upper school in London's Covent Garden, with many receiving financial support through the Government's Music and Dance Scheme. Dame Darcey Bussell, a former principal ballerina and current patron, attended the reception to praise the royal couple's unwavering support for the industry.

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Reception Highlights and Future Industry Support

Broadcaster Natasha Kaplinsky, serving as chairwoman of the Royal Ballet School, hosted the King and Queen and introduced them to staff and alumni. Approximately 100 guests were in attendance for the festivities, which included a longer performance by selected student dancers before the monarchs arrived. Dame Darcey Bussell emphasized that the King and Queen are not just ambassadors but deeply involved supporters who are actively looking at the future of the dance industry and willing to assist in any way possible.

Ceremonial Closures and Group Photography

As the event concluded, Charles and Camilla posed for a group photograph surrounded by the young dancers, capturing the moment of this historic milestone. The royal pair also participated in cutting a specially prepared 100th birthday cake, symbolizing the centenary of the institution. The visit served as a testament to the enduring relationship between the British Royal Family and the nation's premier dance education establishment, celebrating a century of artistic excellence and training.