King Charles and Queen Camilla Confront Colonial History in Antigua and Barbuda

The Royal Couple visited the Government House Museum in Antigua and Barbuda on November 2, examining slavery artifacts and emancipation records during their Caribbean tour.

King Charles and Queen Camilla engaged directly with the complex history of colonialism and slavery during their official visit to Antigua and Barbuda on November 2. The Royal Couple toured the newly renovated Government House Museum, where they examined physical artifacts that illustrate the brutal realities of the transatlantic slave trade and the subsequent journey toward emancipation.

Examining Artifacts of Slavery and Emancipation

King Charles closely inspected a display case containing ceramic Wedgwood medallions depicting slaves, which were originally produced to support the abolitionist movement, alongside a silk parasol used for sun protection. He pointed to a specific item and asked a museum guide whether it was an umbrella, demonstrating his keen attention to the specific functions of historical objects. The case also held shackles and a conch shell that was utilized by enslaved people to call meetings or summon them to work on sugar plantations.

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The monarch and queen were presented with exhibits detailing the history of slavery in Antigua and Barbuda, including the Declaration of Emancipation dated 30 June 1834. Wall displays in the museum rooms told the stories of "Sugar and Slavery," "Emancipation," and the "March Towards Freedom," providing context for the lives of enslaved people on local sugar plantations. King Charles also stood by a wall display showing the cross-section of a slave ship that carried enslaved people from Africa to the Caribbean.

Art and the Narrative of Resistance

The visit included a presentation of artwork by local artists who received assistance from two tutors from the Royal Drawing School for six weeks. King Charles nodded in acknowledgment while being shown a series of three paintings by a local artist, which depicted slaves plotting to escape before being captured and put before their masters. Cuthbert Forbes, senior assistant to Dame Sandra Williams, showed the King and Queen these paintings.

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Cuthbert Forbes explained that the artwork represented the story of plotting and attempting to execute a plan for freedom. He stated that the exhibition was not about confronting visitors with slavery but rather about preserving a part of history that remains with the people. He noted that this was a significant narrative for Black Caribbean people during the country's 45th anniversary of independence, highlighting how far the nation has come and the battles fought.

Royal Stance on Historical Truth and Reparations

Buckingham Palace stated before the trip that King Charles would not shy away from the darkest days of the past. His speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Tuesday was billed as being unflinchingly honest about historical issues. During the museum tour, King Charles also viewed a Warri board, a game taken by slaves from Africa and believed to be the world's oldest board game. He remarked, "At least it keeps going," after observing the game.

Dr. Gabriella Howell, Director of Historical Preservation at Government House and Curator of the Museum, emphasized that the visit was about understanding the changes in power throughout the history of Antigua and Barbuda. King Charles and Queen Camilla were also welcomed by Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams and his wife Dame Sandra before joining a Community Reception to celebrate charitable organizations, uniformed youth groups, and education initiatives.

Community Engagement and Future Outlook

As the Royal Couple left the museum, they walked past former slave quarters where emancipated people who worked at Governor's House lived. These quarters are believed to be the oldest of their kind in the East Caribbean. Dr. Reg Murphy, Secretary General of the National Commission UNESCO Antigua and Barbuda, guided the tour and expressed a forward-looking perspective. He stated that this is a new developing country and a forward-looking nation that should not drag the anchors of the past.

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Dr. Murphy explicitly mentioned that he was against reparations, describing them as something discussed by politicians attracted to money. King Charles and Queen Camilla also viewed a cooking demonstration by chef Nigel Joseph, who prepared the traditional Antiguan dish of fungee and pepper pot. Queen Camilla toured stands relating to literacy and met young brownies and girl guides taking part in a film workshop, asking if they watched Harry Potter.

Traditional Games and Cultural Exchange

Queen Camilla stopped to chat with players of the traditional board game of Warri, which was historically brought from Africa. She asked who was going to beat who and was told it had not been decided yet, adding, "May the best man win." Trevor Simon, a 70-year-old local Warri Grandmaster, explained that the game was brought over by African descendants and is a traditional mathematical board game.

The tour concluded with the Royal Couple engaging with these cultural elements, reinforcing the link between the current independent nation and its historical roots. The visit served as a comprehensive examination of the region's past, blending historical education with contemporary cultural practices and community recognition.