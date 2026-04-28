King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Lavish Garden Party to Strengthen US-UK Ties on Historic State Visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla concluded their first day of a historic US state visit with a grand garden party at the British Embassy in Washington DC, attended by 650 guests. The event aimed to reinforce transatlantic ties, featuring British and American dignitaries, including politicians and sports stars. The royals also participated in a time capsule ceremony commemorating America's 250th anniversary and met with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla concluded their first day of a historic US state visit with a grand garden party at the British Embassy in Washington DC, attended by 650 distinguished guests.

The event brought together a diverse group of British and American dignitaries, including politicians, charity leaders, and sports personalities, as the monarchs aimed to strengthen the transatlantic relationship. Earlier in the day, the royal couple arrived at Joint Base Andrews, where they were welcomed with gifts, a military band, and a red carpet reception.

After standing for the national anthems of both nations, the 77-year-old King and 78-year-old Queen were driven in a motorcade to the White House, where they were greeted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The royals enjoyed tea in the Green Room and visited a newly expanded beehive on the White House grounds, designed in the shape of a miniature White House, before proceeding to the garden party.

The menu featured traditional British fare, including 3,000 handmade sandwiches with Scottish smoked salmon, roast beef and horseradish, egg mayonnaise, and lightly pickled cucumber, followed by scones. Notable attendees included Olympic diver and knitting enthusiast Tom Daley, who spoke with King Charles about the benefits of knitting for mental health, and Lionesses World Cup winner Esme Morgan.

Political figures such as Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Senator Ted Cruz, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and current Speaker of the House Mike Johnson were also in attendance. Before the garden party, the King and Queen participated in a ceremony involving a time capsule commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

They placed a commemorative coin from the Royal Mint, a proclamation from the King, and essays by local schoolchildren into the capsule, which will be buried under the Washington Monument and opened during the US's 500th anniversary celebrations. The capsule will be twinned with another placed under the statue of George Washington in Trafalgar Square, London.

Earlier, the royals were formally welcomed by President Trump and the First Lady at the White House, where they engaged in private discussions over tea. This meeting, held away from cameras, marked the beginning of King Charles's first US state visit, a four-day tour aimed at reinforcing the 'special relationship' between the UK and the US.

The King's diplomatic mission comes at a time when transatlantic relations have faced challenges, and his visit is seen as an opportunity to leverage the monarchy's soft power to stabilize ties





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