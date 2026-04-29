King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Star-Studded Gala in New York City Following State Visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded a four-day state visit with a charity gala in New York City, following engagements in Washington D.C. and New York, including a visit to the 9/11 Memorial and separate engagements focused on urban farming and literature. The gala was attended by numerous celebrities and raised funds for The King's Trust.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently undertaking a significant state visit , culminating in a high-profile charity gala held in New York City . The visit has been a whirlwind of engagements, beginning with a lavish state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C.

This initial event set the tone for a series of carefully planned appearances designed to strengthen transatlantic relations and highlight the royal couple’s commitment to various charitable causes. The four-day visit underscores the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States, and the importance placed on maintaining strong diplomatic ties. The White House dinner was a formal affair, attended by dignitaries and prominent figures from both nations, providing a platform for discussions on shared interests and global challenges.

The event was marked by traditional protocols and a display of mutual respect, reinforcing the historical bonds between the two countries. Following the Washington D.C. leg of the tour, the royal couple shifted their focus to New York City, where they embarked on a packed schedule of engagements on Wednesday. A particularly poignant moment occurred at the site of the original World Trade Centre, now a serene memorial dedicated to the victims of the September 11th attacks.

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid their respects by laying a floral tribute at the National September 11 Memorial, visibly moved by the solemnity of the location. This act of remembrance served as a powerful symbol of solidarity and compassion, acknowledging the enduring impact of the tragedy on both nations. Beyond the memorial visit, the royal couple pursued separate engagements reflecting their individual interests.

King Charles explored urban farming initiatives in Harlem, demonstrating a keen interest in sustainable food systems and community development. Simultaneously, Queen Camilla engaged with the literary world, attending an event graced by influential figures such as fashion icon Anna Wintour and actress Sarah Jessica Parker. This division of labor allowed them to cover a broader range of topics and connect with diverse communities within New York City.

The engagements highlighted the couple’s dedication to supporting innovative projects and fostering cultural exchange. The highlight of Wednesday evening was The King's Trust Annual Gala, hosted by the royal couple at Christie's in Manhattan. This event brought together a dazzling array of celebrities, all dressed in their finest attire to support the King’s Trust, a charity dedicated to helping young people get their lives on track.

The gala was a showcase of both philanthropy and fashion, with attendees including actress Nina Dobrev, singer Katherine Jenkins, fashion icon Anna Wintour, model and actress Iman, and Lionel Richie’s girlfriend Lisa Parigi, among others. Each guest made a statement with their chosen ensemble, and fashion observers were quick to highlight the most striking looks of the night.

Nina Dobrev captivated in a dark green gown with a plunging neckline, while Katherine Jenkins exuded chic elegance in a powder blue maxi dress. Anna Wintour, ever the fashion authority, opted for a white patterned dress paired with her signature sunglasses. Iman made a bold impression in a black trouser-suit with a dramatic train and headpiece, and Lisa Parigi shone in a yellow Carolina Herrera gown.

Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, also turned heads in a lilac strapless gown adorned with crystals. The gala not only raised funds for a worthy cause but also provided a glamorous platform for celebrating style and supporting the King’s Trust’s mission





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King Charles Queen Camilla State Visit New York City Charity Gala The King's Trust Celebrities 9/11 Memorial Fashion

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