The King and Queen unveiled plans for a major national memorial at the British Museum to mark what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday, reflecting on her legacy with public officials.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla initiated a series of solemn and deeply reflective commemorations today to honor what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The royal couple arrived at the British Museum to view the definitive architectural models for a national memorial dedicated to the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 96. This event served as the centerpiece for a day dedicated to reflecting on the immense legacy of the late Queen, whose influence remains profoundly felt across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. The visit was marked by a blend of historical reverence and forward-looking memorialization, as the royal family prepares for a grand evening reception at Buckingham Palace.

During the event, the King delivered a poignant video message in which he referred to his mother as his darling Mama. He shared reflections on the current state of the world, candidly admitting that many of the challenges humanity faces today would have troubled her deeply. Despite these observations, the King spoke with a sense of optimism, noting that he draws strength from his mother's unwavering belief that goodness will ultimately prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon. He urged the nation to view this milestone not through the lens of absence or mourning, but as a celebration of a life well-lived and a reign characterized by steadfast duty and grace.

Renowned architect Lord Foster, who was selected to lead the memorial project, presented the master plan to the King and Queen. The memorial design, situated in St James's Park, includes a series of artistic tributes such as a glass and steel bridge inspired by the Queen's wedding tiara, alongside statues created by sculptor Martin Jennings. One significant maquette displayed at the museum featured a young Elizabeth II in her 20s, dressed in Order of the Garter robes, standing alongside a figure of the late Prince Philip. The presentation was attended by various public figures, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor Sadiq Khan, despite a backdrop of political tensions involving the Prime Minister. The atmosphere remained focused on the historical significance of the Queen's birth, ensuring that the legacy of her century is preserved for future generations through these ambitious and thoughtful architectural additions to London's landscape.

The gathering at the British Museum also drew a diverse group of trustees and public figures, including artist Tracey Emin and broadcaster Claudia Winkleman, who joined members of the Royal Family, such as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, to inspect the intricate scale models of the park. While the day was primarily dedicated to the Queen, the political climate remained palpable as Sir Keir Starmer navigated questions regarding his administration. Nevertheless, the royal commemorations successfully maintained a sense of dignity and continuity, reinforcing the bond between the monarchy and the public. As the sun set on this momentous day, the focus remained firmly on honoring the woman who defined an era of British history and whose life continues to inspire reflection and hope across the globe.





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