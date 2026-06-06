King Charles and Queen Camilla Rush from Peter Phillips' Wedding to Attend Epsom Derby

King Charles and Queen Camilla left Peter Phillips' wedding early to attend the Epsom Derby, where the King paid tribute to a fallen soldier and presented the trophy to the winning jockey. The wedding details and other royal activities are summarized.

Despite the presence of King Charles and Queen Camilla at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling , the couple had to depart early for a prior commitment.

Immediately after the ceremony in Kemble, the royal pair were transported by helicopter to the Epsom Downs Racecourse for the Derby, a significant event on the royal calendar. They attended in their wedding attire, with the King in a suit and the Queen in a cream dress and a yellow-brimmed hat.

The King wore a Royal Artillery tie pin as a tribute to Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan, a soldier who tragically died after falling from her horse; Buckingham Palace later released a statement expressing the King's shock and sadness and his intention to contact the family. At the races, the King presented the trophy to the winning jockey and trainer of the horse Christmas Day, ridden by Ronan Whelan.

Meanwhile, the wedding ceremony itself featured Harriet Sperling in a gown by Emilia Wickstead with a lace neckline, sleeves, and a dramatic train, and she wore the Pragnell family tiara. The wedding's organizational details were handled by Peregrine, a half-brother of the late Princess Margaret's ex-husband, who has a reputation for planning high-profile events including royal birthdays, Princess Anne's parties, Zara Tindall's wedding, and celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham and Hugh Grant.

The King and Queen were among the expected guests for the wedding, originally scheduled for 6 June at All Saints Church in Cirencester. In other recent royal news, the King experienced a minor mishap while attempting to cut a slice of cake during a visit to a community center in Northern Ireland. The visit to Northern Ireland, part of a three-day tour, concluded with the King and Queen meeting crowds in Conway Square.

Additionally, the King was seen trying out a new musical instrument and was quickly corrected during a lighthearted moment





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King Charles Queen Camilla Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Epsom Derby Royal Artillery Ciara Sullivan Emilia Wickstead Peregrine Northern Ireland Royal Wedding

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