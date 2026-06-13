King Charles and Queen Camilla's Secret Conversation Revealed During Trooping the Colour

The King's Birthday Parade saw the royal family come together to celebrate, but anti-monarchy protests disrupted the event. A lip reader has decoded a secret conversation between King Charles and Queen Camilla during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Trooping the Colour, The King's Birthday Parade, saw members of the royal family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace today. This year's ceremony had an added layer of celebration as three services were brought together to mark the occasion.

The Princess Royal, Colonel of the Blues and Royals, the Duke of Edinburgh as Colonel of the Scots Guards, and King Charles, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, were all in attendance. Guardsmen in their scarlet tunics and bearskin caps delivered a display of precision marching on Horse Guards Parade, honed over weeks of practice and part of their ceremonial duties.

The national celebration is one of the highlights of the Royal calendar and featured the Royal family assembled on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the traditional fly-past of RAF aircraft. The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles with their children as the flypast took place following Trooping the Colour. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis appeared visibly excited, chatting with their parents, William and Kate, throughout the display.

After the flypast, members of the royal family waved to well-wishers from the Buckingham Palace balcony and were met with loud cheers. However, chants of 'not my King' could be heard during the flypast as protesters from campaign group Republic gathered in the crowds. Anti-monarchy protests were on the scene during the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday in central London.

Footage shared by campaign group Republic on social media showed anti-monarchy protesters booing as the King and Queen travelled past them on The Mall. They could be seen holding placards, one reading 'down with the crown', and one person was heard shouting 'not my King'. Police told anti-monarchy protesters that they must stay in a designated area on The Mall during Saturday's Trooping the Colour ceremony until officers and stewards allow the public to proceed down the route.

Republic demonstrators have also been instructed not to display flags or use noise-making equipment until people are allowed to move forward. The Metropolitan Police said the restrictions are intended to ensure the event 'passes off without serious disruption and with minimal disturbance to horses'. Republic said it planned to protest 'right outside Buckingham Palace' when the royal family assembles on the balcony.

Its chief executive, Graham Smith, said the restrictions were 'contemptible' and would keep demonstrators in an area 'where we won't be seen by the royals'. He said the main message of the protest is to hold the royal family to account over what they knew about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's friendship with paedophile American financier Jeffrey Epstein. A lip reader has decoded an animated exchange between King Charles and Queen Camilla during today's Trooping the Colour royal carriage procession through central London.

At one point during the event, as cameras focused on the procession, the King appeared to be engaged in a hushed conversation with his wife. Lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling provided the Daily Express with her interpretation of the exchange, based on footage she analysed from the live broadcast





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