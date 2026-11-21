King Charles has intervened in a dispute involving senior herald Mark Scott, accused of living in College of Arms offices. The conflict highlights internal tensions within the monarchy's ancient institution.

King Charles has expressed deep frustration regarding a severe internal dispute within the Royal Household, specifically concerning the conduct of Mark Scott, a senior herald at the historic College of Arms. Sources indicate that the monarch despairs at the ongoing squabbling among the heralds, a situation that has reportedly reduced one elderly colleague to tears. The King has been briefed on the matter, which centers on accusations that Scott has effectively turned his official workspace into a permanent residence, causing significant disruption and concern among his peers.

Allegations of Office Squatting

Mark Scott, who was appointed as a junior herald by the late Queen Elizabeth at the age of just 28, is now facing intense scrutiny over his living arrangements. According to sources, Scott has been using his office at the College of Arms as his principal residence for extended periods. He is accused of utilizing the shower facilities designated for cyclists and frequenting the tiny kitchenette to call in meal deliveries. Furthermore, reports suggest that the office cleaner, whose duties are limited to emptying waste paper baskets, has effectively been transformed into Scott's personal cleaning lady due to the extent of his occupancy.

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Health and Safety Concerns Raised

The situation has escalated beyond mere interpersonal friction into matters of health and safety within the historic building near St Paul's Cathedral. One herald who entered Scott's office described the environment as filthy, citing instances of yesterday's lunch plates left with food still on them. These conditions have prompted genuine concerns regarding fire risks at the institution. While Scott claims he spends an average of four nights a week at the College, he stated that he does not keep a strict count of his absences, noting that he stays at his mother's home in Leeds for the remainder of the time.

Diplomatic Intervention and Denials

Scott has repeatedly complained to Sir Clive Alderton, the King's private secretary, attempting to frame himself as the victim of a coordinated effort to damage his reputation. In an email seen by The Mail on Sunday, Scott warned Alderton that the ongoing dispute could harm the Royal Household's image and asked him to intervene to stop what he termed as nonsense. He cited the example of his time at an Oxbridge college to justify his living standards. The Duke of Norfolk, who organized both the late Queen's funeral and the King's Coronation, acknowledged the row but declined to comment further when approached.

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Tensions Over Senior Appointments

Underlying the conflict are allegations that Scott is being targeted due to his objections to the appointment of James Peill as Garter King of Arms in July. Scott, who holds the title of Somerset Herald of Arms, resigned as a financial trustee following Peill's appointment, outlining his grievances in a formal letter. A Buckingham Palace internal review subsequently concluded that the appointment process was conducted properly. Scott now alleges that the Duke, Peill, and the College's bursar have consulted solicitors about taking legal action against him, prompting him to claim whistleblower protection.

Institutional Response and Next Steps

The College of Arms remains one of the monarchy's oldest institutions, where heralds grant coats of arms and research family trees while wearing brightly colored ceremonial tabards at state occasions. Although some heralds keep roll-away beds for occasional stays, the scale of Scott's occupancy appears to have breached accepted norms. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the specific allegations or the King's reaction. Scott maintains that he is staying at the College to attend recent events, such as the England rugby match, but the broader dispute continues to cast a shadow over the ancient institution's operations.