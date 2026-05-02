King Charles completed a successful visit to Bermuda following a productive meeting with President Trump in Washington, focusing on space debris tracking and maritime security.

King Charles concluded a successful transatlantic journey with a farewell to Bermuda , returning home after a visit marked by a significant meeting with former US President Donald Trump .

The final day of his Bermudan stay was dedicated to exploring innovative projects and bolstering international partnerships. He visited a cutting-edge UK Space Agency facility focused on tracking space debris, a growing concern for global space operations. This project, known as 'Project Nova', represents a collaborative effort to safeguard satellites and mitigate the risks posed by orbital junk.

The King also formally opened the new Great Bay Coast Guard Station, underscoring the importance of maritime security and environmental protection for Bermuda. During the opening ceremony, he was presented with an Operational Service Medal to a member of the Coast Guard, acknowledging their dedication and service. He received briefings on the Coast Guard’s vital role in protecting Bermuda’s territorial waters, combating illegal fishing, and addressing smuggling activities.

The newly established Royal Bermuda Regiment Coast Guard, formed in 2020, has quickly gained international recognition due to its rigorous training programs conducted in collaboration with both the UK and US Coast Guards. The highlight of the King’s trip was undoubtedly his visit to Washington D.C. , where he met with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The meeting was described by royal aides as a resounding success, with President Trump publicly praising King Charles as 'the greatest King'.

This warm reception culminated in a surprising announcement from Trump, who revealed he would be removing tariffs on Scottish whisky in honor of the King and Queen. This decision, long sought by the Scottish and UK governments, represents a significant win for the whisky industry, as the US is its largest export market. The gesture was seen as a direct result of the King’s diplomatic efforts, demonstrating his ability to influence international trade policy.

The atmosphere during the visit was exceptionally positive, with sources describing the President and First Lady as 'lovely and hospitable'. The King, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, demonstrated his commitment to duty by undertaking this demanding tour, highlighting his resilience and dedication to his role.

He attended a garden party at Bermuda’s Government House, acknowledging the historical significance of his visit as the first time a reigning monarch has visited Bermuda in its 400-year history, expressing his regret that it had taken so long. Throughout his time in Bermuda, King Charles engaged with local communities and dignitaries, demonstrating a genuine interest in the island’s culture and concerns.

He walked a short red carpet to greet leading figures from Bermudan life, including the commissioner of police and the leader of the opposition. He also took a thrilling speedboat ride with the Bermuda Coast Guard, experiencing firsthand their capabilities and receiving enthusiastic greetings from crowds of supporters waving Bermudan and Union flags. The King’s last official visit to Bermuda was in 1970, when he addressed the island’s parliament during its 350th opening.

This recent visit served as a reaffirmation of the strong ties between the UK and Bermuda. Queen Camilla returned to the UK on a commercial flight as per a pre-arranged schedule, allowing the King to focus on his engagements. The departure from LF Wade International Airport was marked by a guard of honour from the Royal Bermuda Regiment and a final wave from the King, signaling the end of a triumphant and productive tour.

The King’s ability to blend official duties with personal interactions, coupled with the positive outcomes of his meeting with President Trump, underscore his effectiveness as a modern monarch





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