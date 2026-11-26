Simon Bowes-Lyon, cousin of King Charles III, receives a three-year driving ban and £520 fine after being caught drunk in Forfar. Details of the conviction and his past legal history are provided.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the disgraced cousin of King Charles III, has been issued a three-year driving ban after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol for the second time. The 19th Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne was stopped by police in Forfar, Angus, Scotland, on November 5, where he tested significantly over the legal alcohol limit.

Second Drunk Driving Conviction in Forfar

Bowes-Lyon, aged 40, was driving a Suzuki vehicle on East High Street when officers detected him with 42 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, nearly double the Scottish legal limit of 22 micrograms. At Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a mandatory three-year driving prohibition due to his previous conviction for the same offense within the last ten years. In addition to the ban, he was ordered to pay a £500 fine and a £20 victim surcharge. The sheriff informed the defendant that he could reduce this driving ban by nine months if he pays for and completes a certified driver rehabilitation course within the specified timeframe.

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Previous Criminal History at Glamis Castle

This incident follows a serious criminal record that includes a prison sentence for sexual assault. In February 2021, Bowes-Lyon was jailed for ten months after admitting to a violent sex attack on a female travel writer at his ancestral home, Glamis Castle. The late Sheriff Alistair Carmichael presided over that case, noting the aggression and persistence involved in the twenty-minute assault. The court heard that the victim, who had no sexual interest in the Earl, was attacked in her bedroom despite clearly protesting and attempting to leave. Bowes-Lyon was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and assessed by experts as posing a medium risk of reoffending. The trauma inflicted was severe, with the victim suffering from ongoing nightmares and panic attacks more than a year after the incident.

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Family Connections and Wealth Background

Bowes-Lyon is a multimillionaire landowner and the great-great nephew of Queen Elizabeth and The Queen Mother. He inherited a share of his father's £40 million estate upon his death in 2016 and resides at Glamis Castle, which his family owns. Previously described as a flashy aristocrat known for fast cars and holidays with reality television stars, he was named in Britain's 50 Most Eligible Bachelors by Tatler in 2019. His legal troubles predate the recent drunk driving offenses, including a 2010 ban from the roads for riding a motorbike at 100mph on a 60mph stretch of road. He also faced legal issues in November 2023, when he was banned from driving after being caught speeding while intoxicated on the A90 Perth to Dundee road in Inchture.

Court Proceedings and Defense Arguments

During the recent sentencing for the second drunk driving offense, Bowes-Lyon's legal representative, John Scott QC, pleaded for leniency based on the defendant's remorse. Scott emphasized Bowes-Lyon's deep regret and shame, arguing that the behavior was entirely out of character. The defense counsel mentioned that the defendant has faced childhood issues but has not fully disclosed them to social workers, preferring to focus on happier memories. Despite these pleas, the mandatory nature of the three-year ban remained in effect due to the recurrence of the offense. Bowes-Lyon, who uses the name Sam and identifies as a farmer, remains a prominent figure in British aristocratic society despite his criminal convictions.