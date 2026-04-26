King Charles Expresses Relief After Shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner

King Charles has conveyed his relief that Donald Trump and Melania Trump were unharmed after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The incident occurred just days before the King's planned visit to the US, raising security concerns and prompting discussions about the visit's itinerary.

King Charles has expressed profound relief that former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were unharmed following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night.

The event was disrupted when Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old suspect, breached a security checkpoint and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officials. The incident occurred just two days before the scheduled state visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla, prompting immediate concerns about the safety and potential alteration of the planned itinerary.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that His Majesty is being kept fully informed of the situation and conveyed his gratitude to the security services for their swift and effective response in preventing further harm. Discussions are currently underway with US counterparts to assess the impact of the shooting on the operational planning for the visit.

The King and Queen have also privately reached out to President and Mrs. Trump to offer their condolences to those affected and acknowledge the bravery of the security personnel involved. The President and First Lady were seated on stage when the incident unfolded, and were quickly evacuated by Secret Service agents.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Allen of Torrance, California, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. He allegedly entered the event armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, charging towards the ballroom before being apprehended by law enforcement. One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, being struck in the bulletproof vest.

Investigators have secured a hotel room believed to have been used by the suspect and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine a motive. Preliminary reports suggest Allen was a guest at the hotel. President Trump described the suspect as a 'lone wolf' and a 'sick person,' adding that such incidents occur when one is 'impactful.

' Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche assured the public that justice will be served. Authorities have stated there is no indication of additional individuals involved in the incident and credit the rapid response of law enforcement for preventing a potentially catastrophic outcome. The charges filed against Allen carry significant penalties, potentially resulting in a lengthy prison sentence. The incident has raised serious questions about security protocols at high-profile events and the potential for similar occurrences in the future.

The swift actions of the Secret Service and local police were crucial in mitigating the danger and ensuring the safety of the attendees, including the former President and First Lady





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