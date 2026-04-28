King Charles Faces Criticism for Omitting Epstein Victims in US Congress Address

California Representative Ro Khanna and others criticize King Charles III for not mentioning Jeffrey Epstein or his victims during his speech to the US Congress, highlighting concerns about elite impunity and the need for transparency in the Epstein case.

The recent address by King Charles III to the US Congress has sparked controversy and criticism from some American lawmakers, particularly Representative Ro Khanna , a Democrat from California.

The core of the discontent stems from the King's omission of any mention of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the experiences of his victims during his speech. Khanna expressed deep disappointment, stating that he had been assured by the British Ambassador that the King would acknowledge the survivors of Epstein's abuse and address the issue of sex trafficking.

He characterized the failure to do so as a 'moral failure' and a demonstration of 'elite impunity' – a perceived lack of accountability for those in positions of power. Khanna specifically highlighted the disrespect shown to survivors like Sky Roberts, Amanda Roberts, and Dani Bensky, with whom he had met earlier that day. The criticism isn't solely confined to Khanna. Republican Representative Nancy Mace also commented, wryly noting that the King 'didn't want to talk about Epstein.

' This incident underscores the continued sensitivity surrounding the Epstein case and the ongoing demand for transparency regarding the involvement of prominent figures. Khanna, alongside Representatives Thomas Massie and Nancy Mace, has been a leading advocate for the release of the Epstein files, pushing for greater accountability and disclosure. Public opinion, as revealed in a recent Daily Mail/JL Partners poll, strongly favors the testimony of Prince Andrew, the King's brother, before Congress, with 53% of respondents expressing this desire.

The poll also indicated a broader public frustration with the slow release of documents related to the Epstein investigation, with 67% believing more information remains undisclosed. The investigation has already involved depositions from high-profile individuals like Bill and Hillary Clinton and Bill Barr, and lawmakers are actively seeking testimony from both Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the US. The Epstein case continues to cast a long shadow, with Prince Andrew facing significant scrutiny.

He has been stripped of his royal titles and removed from his residence, Royal Lodge, in the UK. While he denies any wrongdoing, his name appears extensively – over 1,821 times – in the released Epstein files, including disturbing images. The case has led to arrests in England for both Andrew and Mandelson, who are currently under investigation for 'misconduct in public office.

' The settlement reached between Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, reportedly worth £12 million, further fuels public interest and demands for a full accounting of the events. The King's silence on the matter, therefore, is seen by some as a missed opportunity to address a deeply troubling issue and demonstrate a commitment to supporting survivors and upholding accountability





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King Charles Jeffrey Epstein Ro Khanna Prince Andrew US Congress Sex Trafficking Epstein Files Virginia Giuffre

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