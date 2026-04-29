King Charles III and President Trump Share Jokes and History at Lavish State Dinner

King Charles III and US President Donald Trump celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States with a grand state dinner at the White House. The event featured historical gifts, humorous remarks, and a display of diplomatic unity, attended by prominent figures from various fields.

King Charles III and US President Donald Trump shared a lighthearted yet historically significant evening at a lavish state dinner held at the White House.

The event, attended by prominent figures from sports, business, and media, celebrated the enduring bond between the United Kingdom and the United States. The dinner was a spectacle of elegance, featuring a four-course meal, champagne toasts, and a display of diplomatic camaraderie. King Charles III presented President Trump with a remarkable gift—a large gold bell from the Conning Tower of the HMS Trump, a Royal Navy submarine that played a crucial role in World War II.

The bell, inscribed with the year 1944, symbolized the shared history and future of the two nations. The King humorously remarked, 'May it stand as a testament to our nations' shared history and shining future. And should you ever need to get hold of us, well, just give us a ring,' eliciting laughter from the audience.

The King's wit continued as he referenced historical events, including the Boston Tea Party and the burning of the White House in 1814, joking that the dinner was a 'very considerable improvement' on those past incidents. He also playfully noted that without British intervention, Americans might be speaking French, a comment that delighted President Trump and his guests.

President Trump, in turn, praised King Charles for his earlier address to Congress, where he celebrated the 'most consequential alliance in human history.

' Trump humorously noted that the King had managed to get Democrats to stand, something he himself had never achieved. The evening took a more serious turn when Trump addressed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, asserting that the United States would never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. He claimed that King Charles privately agreed with his stance, though there was no immediate response from Buckingham Palace.

The state dinner was a visual feast, with the First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla donning elegant spring-colored gowns. Melania Trump wore a pale delphinium pink silk strapless gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture, complemented by off-white Dior suede gloves and matching pumps. Queen Camilla chose a deep pink gown by Fiona Clare, accessorized with a historic amethyst and diamond necklace gifted to Queen Victoria.

The guest list included notable figures such as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, departing Apple CEO Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Sam Altman, and golfing great Rory McIlroy. Conservative media personalities like Ainsley Earhardt, Laura Ingraham, and Greg Gutfeld were also in attendance, adding to the event's star-studded atmosphere





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