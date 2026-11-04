King Charles III and Queen Camilla Depart Antigua Amid Reparations Debate

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Antigua and Barbuda following the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where British reparations for slavery sparked intense diplomatic dialogue.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla departed VC Bird International Airport in Antigua and Barbuda this morning, concluding a comprehensive eight-day tour of the Caribbean region. The royal couple left the island nation after participating in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, an event that highlighted both diplomatic successes and significant political tensions regarding historical accountability.

Royal Farewell at Antigua Airport

The departure ceremony featured formal military honors and official protocols befitting a head of state visit. The King inspected the Guard of Honour before boarding the Government's RAF Voyager plane for the return journey to the United Kingdom. Local dignitaries, including Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams, his wife Lady Williams, Chief of the Defence Staff Brigadier General Telbert Benjamin, and Commissioner of Police Everton Jeffers, bid the monarchs farewell at the terminal.

Also read King Charles and Queen Camilla Address Reparations at Antigua Beach Cleanup

The Royal Police Force Band performed God Save The King, followed by the National Anthem of Antigua and Barbuda. Following the musical proceedings, the Grand Commander requested a salute, after which the Royal Standard and the flags of Antigua and Barbuda were lowered to mark the end of the sovereigns' stay on the island.

Burnham Sparks Reparations Dialogue

The tour has been dominated by an increasingly toxic debate concerning an apology from the British government for its role in the historic transatlantic slave trade. Prime Minister Andy Burnham intensified this discourse on the eve of the conference by stating he was willing to initiate a constructive dialogue on the matter. This position went further than any previous British political leader had publicly committed, although he explicitly ruled out the prospect of accompanying financial compensation.

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Local politicians in the Caribbean have responded to Burnham's comments by openly insisting that the UK pay out billions in compensation. The issue had been a persistent undercurrent leading up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, with calls for Britain to step up its stance growing louder. King Charles III, as head of the Commonwealth and head of state in several Caribbean realms, faced a difficult constitutional position given Buckingham Palace's earlier statements that he would follow government advice, which strictly advised against apologies or reparations.

Viral Umbrella Incident and Environmental Focus

Another notable moment from the trip involved an incident dubbed umbrella-gate, where the King was seen gesticulating for an umbrella during an unexpected shower while on parade. He later laughed off the situation, telling Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne that he was so wet he could grow watercress on his trousers. The video of the event went viral on social media, generating widespread discussion online.

Despite these distractions, those who met with the King praised his energy and enthusiasm throughout the tour. Attendees commended his lifelong work in environmental protection, a cause of particular concern in the Caribbean and Commonwealth nations. Many countries in the region are at serious risk from rising sea levels, making the monarch's advocacy on climate change highly relevant to local leadership.

Next Steps for the Monarch

Royal aides and diplomats describe the trip as hugely successful in terms of its original objectives, specifically shoring up trade deals and advancing initiatives in environmental cooperation. King Charles III, aged 77, is said to have felt invigorated by the tour and will immediately resume a busy schedule of engagements in the UK. His upcoming calendar includes official Remembrance events and other duties as he returns to London following the extensive Caribbean itinerary.