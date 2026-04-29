King Charles III Delivers Historic Address to US Congress, Emphasizing NATO and Shared Values

King Charles III made history as the first British monarch to address the US Congress since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991. His speech highlighted the enduring alliance between the UK and the US, the importance of NATO, and the need for collective action in a volatile world. The King also touched on defense spending, climate change, and a subtle acknowledgment of victims of abuse.

King Charles III delivered a historic address to the US Congress on Tuesday evening, marking a significant moment in Anglo-American relations. As the first British monarch to address a joint session since his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991, Charles received a four-minute standing ovation upon entering the chamber, underscoring the deep respect and admiration between the two nations.

His 20-minute speech was a masterful blend of diplomacy, historical reflection, and a call to action, emphasizing the enduring bond between the United Kingdom and the United States. The King began by paying tribute to his grandfather, King George VI, who made the first royal visit to America in 1939, and highlighted the collaboration between the two nations during World War II.

He noted that while the world has changed dramatically since then, the core values that unite the UK and the US remain steadfast. However, he also warned that the current global landscape is more volatile and dangerous than ever, requiring renewed commitment to shared principles and collective security. Charles stressed that no single nation can tackle today’s challenges alone, urging both countries to strengthen their alliance and build on the foundations that have sustained them for decades.

Referencing a quote from Oscar Wilde, the King remarked that the destinies of the two nations have been intertwined for generations. He also acknowledged the need for transformation in British defense, announcing the largest sustained increase in defense spending since the Cold War. This statement was seen by many as a subtle response to recent criticisms of the Royal Navy’s capabilities, particularly from former President Donald Trump.

The King paid heartfelt tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks, reaffirming the UK’s solidarity with the US in the face of terrorism. He then pivoted to the importance of NATO, an organization that Trump has repeatedly criticized, emphasizing its role in global peace and security. Charles recalled the invocation of Article 5 after 9/11 and the united response of the international community, underscoring the necessity of collective action in defending shared values.

The speech also touched on climate change and environmental issues, topics close to the King’s heart but not a priority for Trump. Additionally, Charles made a subtle reference to victims of sexual abuse, acknowledging the tragic realities that exist in both societies. While he did not mention Jeffrey Epstein directly, a royal source confirmed that the King was mindful of acknowledging survivors of abuse.

Buckingham Palace had previously declined a meeting with Epstein’s victims, citing ongoing investigations into his activities in the UK. The King’s address was met with widespread acclaim, with lawmakers from both parties rising to their feet in applause at several points. His remarks on Ukraine’s defense and the need for a just and lasting peace were particularly well-received, drawing cheers and whistles from the audience.

The speech reinforced the unbreakable bond between the UK and the US, while also highlighting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in an increasingly uncertain world





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