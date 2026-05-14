King Charles III Meets with Jewish Community Victims and First Responders

The King has shown his personal support for the UK's Jewish community by meeting with the two victims of last month's terror attacks and first responders who helped apprehend the suspect. He also met with community representatives, including local charities, nearby residents, and first responders, to reaffirm his steadfast support for the Jewish community.

The King has shown his personal support for the UK's Jewish community as he met today with the two victims of last month's terror attacks .

His visit to Jewish Care in North London's Golders Green this afternoon was conducted amid a strict security blackout until after he had left. The monarch also spoke to first responders who helped apprehend the suspect after the two men, both Orthodox Jews, were stabbed in the street. Essa Suleiman, 45, has appeared in court charged with the attempted murders of three people, including a man in an unrelated attack.

Charles also met with community representatives, including local charities, nearby residents, and first responders to 'reaffirm his steadfast support for the Jewish community, following a series of antisemitic attacks'. The King was greeted with huge cheers as he made his unannounced visit. He spent around an hour greeting members of the local community and charity representatives in the predominantly Jewish area of the capital.

Among those he met were Michael Shine, 76, who was stabbed at a bus stop during the terror attack just a stone's throw away on April 29, and Shloime Rand, 34, who was stabbed as he left a synagogue. King Charles III is given flowers as he leaves the Jewish Care building in London today. King Charles III meets the waiting crowd during his visit to Golders Green in London today.

King Charles III arrives at Jewish Care during his visit to Golders Green in North London today. Crowds gather ahead of the arrival of King Charles III for his visit to Golders Green today. King Charles III meets the waiting crowd during his visit to Golders Green in London today. King Charles III acknowledges the crowds as he arrives at Jewish Care in Golders Green today.

Crowds gather ahead of the arrival of King Charles III for his visit to Golders Green today. King Charles III arrives at Jewish Care during his visit to Golders Green in North London today. King Charles III is given flowers as he leaves the Jewish Care building in London today. King Charles III meets the waiting crowd during his visit to Golders Green in London today.

King Charles III acknowledges the crowds as he arrives at Jewish Care in Golders Green today. King Charles III leaves following his visit to Golders Green today. King Charles III arrives at Jewish Care during his visit to Golders Green in North London today. King Charles III acknowledges the crowds as he arrives at Jewish Care in Golders Green today.

King Charles III (lower right, grey suit) leaves following his visit to Golders Green today. King Charles III arrives at Jewish Care during his visit to Golders Green in North London today. King Charles III acknowledges the crowds as he arrives at Jewish Care in Golders Green today. The monarch went on a trip to the Other Palace Theatre in London with the Luther actor to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT).

Sir Idris, 53, used a grant from the Prince's Trust - now the King's Trust - to attend NYMT aged 18 before rising to become one of Britain's most famous stars. Today, they met students taking part in workshops at the Off West End venue, designed to give young people opportunities and experiences in musical theatre





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King Charles III Jewish Community Terror Attacks First Responders Antisemitic Attacks Golders Green Jewish Care Michael Shine Shloime Rand Essa Suleiman National Youth Music Theatre Off West End Venue

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