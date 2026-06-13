King Charles III Presides Over the Spectacular Trooping the Colour Parade

London celebrated the King's Birthday Parade with the full pomp of Trooping the Colour. King Charles III, in the uniform of the Grenadier Guards, reviewed the massed bands and foot soldiers at Horse Guards Parade. Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales, accompanied by her children, joined the monarch. The ceremony featured a military parade, a royal carriage procession along The Mall, and culminated with the traditional balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace and a Red Arrows flypast.

The King's Birthday Parade, known as Trooping the Colour, unfolded in London with a grand display of military precision and royal pageantry. The ceremony, which dates back to the 18th century, saw the colour-the flag of a regiment-carried through the ranks of foot guards and marched past the monarch.

King Charles III, attired in the uniform of the Grenadier Guards, reviewed the troops from horseback, having earlier inspected them. Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales, Catherine, joined him on the dais at Horse Guards Parade, with Catherine seated to the King's left, a position underscoring her status as future Queen. Her appearance was particularly notable given her recent return to public duties following treatment for cancer.

The Princess's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were present and later appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony, a highlight for many spectators. The parade commenced with the massed bands of the Household Division performing intricate manoeuvres, keeping perfect formation while playing. A slow march took place as the colour was transferred to an escort, who then paraded it before the gathered guards.

The foot guards marched past the King, followed by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry. The Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, King Charles, then led his regiment back towards Buckingham Palace, where a final salute was rendered before the troops dispersed to their barracks. The military display showcased centuries-old traditions, with soldiers in bearskin hats and scarlet uniforms moving in exacting drills.

Members of the Royal Family participated in the traditional carriage procession along The Mall to the palace. While King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled in the lead carriage, the Princess of Wales followed in an Ascot Landau with her children. Prince William, the Prince of Wales, rode on horseback as a royal colonel, alongside his aunt, the Princess Royal, and his uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The various carriages carried other senior royals, including the Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Spectators lining the streets, many holding phones aloft, cheered the procession. After the parade, the Royal Family gathered on the palace balcony for the customary flypast by the Red Arrows, the RAF's aerobatic team, a spectacular finale contingent on suitable weather.

The event, largely unaffected by the season's conditions, was broadcast live by the BBC and marked a significant public engagement for the Wales family and the monarchy as a whole





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