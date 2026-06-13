King Charles III's Birthday Celebrations Marked by Military Spectacle and Royal Balcony Appearance

King Charles III and the royal family celebrated his 74th birthday with a grand military display, Trooping the Colour, and a balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace. The event featured a flypast by the Red Arrows, precision marching by guardsmen, and the trooping of the King's Colour of the Grenadier Guards. The royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, waved at the crowd from the palace balcony. However, the celebration was marred by protests from the group Republic.

King Charles III's 74th birthday was celebrated with a grand military spectacle, Trooping the Colour, and a royal balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace . The event, attended by many members of the royal family , included a flypast by the Red Arrows , drawing cheers from the crowd.

The King and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who enthusiastically waved at the crowd. The ceremony, featuring precision marching by guardsmen in scarlet tunics and bearskin caps, showcased the military's prestigious regiments. Notably, the King's Colour of the Grenadier Guards was trooped, escorted by guardsmen from the King's Company.

The event was one of the highlights of the royal calendar, with the royal family assembled on the palace balcony for the traditional fly-past of RAF aircraft. However, the celebration was not without controversy, as protesters from the campaign group Republic chanted 'not my King' during the flypast





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Military Celebrations King Charles III Trooping The Colour Red Arrows Buckingham Palace Royal Family Protest Republic

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