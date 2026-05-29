King Charles III's Venus Garden to Open at Windsor Castle This Summer

A historic garden at Windsor Castle, renamed and redesigned based on King Charles III's vision and the orbital pattern of Venus, will open to visitors from July 16 to September 13.

A historic garden at Windsor Castle , which has been transformed according to the vision of King Charles III and inspired by the planet Venus, is set to open to visitors this summer.

The newly renamed and redesigned Venus Garden, situated beneath the royal residence’s famous east facade, captures the King’s passion for patterns found in nature. The space was first used as a garden in the 1820s during the reign of George IV, but its new design takes inspiration from the petal-shaped orbit of Earth’s closest planetary neighbour in the solar system.

Traced over eight years, Venus’s orbit creates a geometric floral pattern sometimes referred to as the Pentagram of Venus or the Rose of Venus. This motif has inspired the layout of new perennial beds and evergreen hedge-lined pathways in the former East Terrace Garden. Visitors will be able to wander through these pathways and explore the area from July 16 to September 13.

Adam Scott, gardens and nursery manager at Windsor Castle, stated that this has been a significant project to reshape the historic garden for the future, reflecting His Majesty’s vision to create a space that offers beauty, interest, and biodiversity throughout the seasons for generations to come. After approximately 18 months of careful transformation, the team is delighted to open the Venus Garden to visitors this summer, marking the start of an important new chapter in the garden’s 200-year history.

The site has a rich past, having been King Charles II’s bowling green, later becoming a focus for Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert, and even serving as an allotment for the young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret during the Second World War. The King’s father, Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, had simplified the layout into formal rose beds and commissioned a central fountain.

Now, inspired by Charles, the space has been updated with an enhanced intricate planting scheme that offers year-round structure and long periods of blooms with mixed perennials, roses, and 11,000 spring bulbs. Wildflower meadows dotted with trees and threaded with pathways introduce softer, more naturalistic areas within the formal layout, creating a biodiverse haven for wildlife and insects, reflecting the King’s longstanding commitment to sustainability.

Visitors to the castle’s terrace will also see new avenues of pear trees, topiary yew shrubs, bronze Hubert Le Sueur figure sculptures made for Charles I from the Royal Collection, as well as large-scale marble, bronze, and stone vases and other garden ornaments. The area has only intermittently been open to the public throughout its history, offering tourists a rare opportunity to enjoy the impressive views of the castle’s east facade, seldom seen as part of the usual visitor route.

Access to the Venus Garden is included with a standard ticket to Windsor Castle between July 16 and September 13 at no extra charge. Those receiving Universal Credit and other named benefits can visit the castle and explore the garden with up to five members of their household through the Royal Collection Trust’s one-pound ticket scheme.

This transformation not only honours the King’s vision but also enhances the historical and ecological value of the garden, ensuring it remains a cherished space for years to come. With its intricate design based on celestial patterns, the Venus Garden stands as a testament to the intersection of art, nature, and royal heritage





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