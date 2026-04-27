King Charles III to Reaffirm US-UK 'Special Relationship' Amid National Tensions

Nearly 250 years after American independence, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive in Washington for a high-stakes state visit with President Trump, reaffirming the 'Special Relationship' between the US and UK. The visit, marked by ceremonial grandeur and diplomatic protocol, follows a security breach at the White House Correspondents' Dinner but proceeds as planned. The King’s address to lawmakers and a state banquet highlight the historic significance of the occasion, while etiquette experts advise Washington’s elite on navigating royal interactions.

Politics moves at a rapid pace, but the DailyMail+ keeps you ahead with the DC Insider newsletter, offering an unparalleled view into American politics. Nearly 250 years after the United States declared independence from the British monarchy, King Charles III is set to visit Washington this week to reaffirm the enduring 'Special Relationship' between the two nations during a period of heightened national tension.

The royal couple, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, are scheduled to arrive on Monday for a high-stakes state visit with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. This visit comes after a security breach at last night’s White House Correspondents' Dinner, which prompted Buckingham Palace to issue a statement confirming that the King is being kept fully informed and is relieved to hear that the President, First Lady, and all guests remained unharmed.

British Ambassador to the US, Sir Christian Turner, reassured the public on Sunday, stating that the visit will proceed as planned, emphasizing the British motto of 'keep calm and carry on.

' President Trump, in an interview with Fox News this morning, confirmed that the visit will go ahead despite the recent incident, praising King Charles as a 'great guy' and expressing enthusiasm for the historic occasion. From April 27 to April 30, Washington, DC, will be transformed into a stage of meticulous protocol and grand ceremonial events.

The significance of the visit is highlighted by the King’s address to lawmakers, a rare event last performed by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991. Alison Cheperdak, a former Trump White House aide and founder of Elevate Etiquette, notes the extraordinary symbolism of this visit, as the descendant of the monarch America once rebelled against returns to mark the anniversary of that separation.

Cheperdak, who is advising the Trumps on royal etiquette, describes the visit as a reconciliation expressed through ceremony. The visit also carries historical weight, with past interactions between British royalty and US presidents serving as a backdrop. President Trump and King Charles have previously met, including a state banquet at Windsor Castle in September 2025, where the two leaders were photographed shaking hands. The visit is not without its challenges, however.

Beneath the grandeur of the 21-gun salute—the highest ceremonial honor the US can bestow—lies a potential minefield of social etiquette. Washington’s political elite are being quietly reminded of a key rule: do not initiate physical contact. Cheperdak warns that even well-intentioned gestures can feel out of place in such formal settings.

'Don't initiate physical contact,' she advises, noting that royals typically avoid selfies, autographs, or personal opinions. While Americans are not required to bow or curtsy, a small nod or brief curtsy is considered a gracious gesture. The King’s arrival on the South Lawn will be a carefully choreographed ceremony, with even the music serving as a diplomatic lesson. Protocol dictates that 'God Save the King' is played first, followed by 'The Star-Spangled Banner.

' For the April 28 White House State Banquet, the dress code is expected to be black tie, signaling a slightly more relaxed atmosphere than past white-tie galas. Yet, some traditions remain unchanged, underscoring the deep-rooted ties between the two nations





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