King Charles III Unexpectedly Surprises Audience with Appearance in Shakespeare's The Tempest Production

King Charles III made an unexpected appearance in the hometown of Shakespeare, Stratford-upon-Avon, to attend a production of The Tempest. He was greeted by cheering crowds and joined the actors on stage.

It was such stuff as dreams are made on. Or it certainly was for the actors and audience members after King Charles III unexpectedly turned up at a sold-out performance of Shakespeare 's The Tempest in the bard's hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon last night.

And as they heard the words of magician Prospero, indicative of the fleeting nature of human life and experience - 'We are such stuff that dreams are made on' - the irony of the monarch's sudden apparition into (and later departure from) the theatre was surely not lost. The King had earlier been met with cheers from crowds when he arrived at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Warwickshire as a surprise guest at the production starring Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Sir Kenneth is playing the role of the exiled Duke of Milan, Prospero, for the first time in his career, which has included 35 Shakespeare productions. Charles was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, as well as the Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shakespeare The Tempest Stratford-Upon-Avon Sir Kenneth Branagh Sir Richard Eyre Lord Lieutenant Of Warwickshire Royal Shakespeare Company Daniel Evans Tamara Harvey Sir Antony Sher Dame Judi Dench King Charles III Cheers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queen Camilla and King Charles Visit Northern IrelandQueen Camilla and King Charles have kicked off the final day of their official visit to Northern Ireland with separate engagements across the region. Queen Camilla has been visiting Newtownards to speak with volunteers of the Women's Aid charity, while King Charles has been visiting County Down to meet with the founder of Ards Allotments and members of the public. They will conclude their visit with a two-day festival held in celebration of the local community.

Read more »

King Charles and Queen Camilla farewell with adorable dog meetThe royal couple meets the adorable eight-month-old Shih Tzu Teddy in Conway Square, Newtownards during their three-day visit to Northern Ireland.

Read more »

Royal Visit to Northern Ireland: King Charles III, Queen Camilla Attend Community EventsKing Charles III and Queen Camilla carried out engagements in Newtownards, the final day of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. They attended a community hub, visited Ards Allotments, and supported Women's Aid Newtownards.

Read more »

King Charles III Meets Local Ukulele Ensemble in Northern IrelandKing Charles III strummed a ukulele while meeting members of the Loughries Men's Shed Ukulele Ensemble at Ards Allotments in Newtownards, Northern Ireland.

Read more »