King Charles III Visits World's Oldest Person, Ethel Caterham, at Her Care Home

King Charles III pays a heartwarming visit to 116-year-old Ethel Caterham, the world's oldest person, at her care home. The meeting included cherished memories and reflections on her long life.

King Charles III, in a moment of heartwarming connection, shared a joyful encounter with Ethel Caterham , the world's oldest living person, shortly after concluding his meeting with former US President Donald Trump. The meeting took place at Mrs Caterham's care home in Lightwater, Surrey, on a Thursday. The monarch, 76, was clearly delighted to meet Mrs Caterham, who at 116, became the oldest living person in April following the passing of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, also 116.

The visit began with the King holding Mrs Caterham's hand as he introduced himself. Mrs Caterham, radiating charm in her gold fur-lined sequined slippers, a patterned sage dress, and a pale pink shawl, immediately captivated the King with her memories. She vividly recalled the late Queen Elizabeth II crowning him at Caernarfon Castle, a significant event in his life. The King, visibly pleased, reminisced about his investiture as the Prince of Wales in 1969, when he was 21. Mrs Caterham’s playful recollection that 'all the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you' brought forth a hearty laugh from the King. Her granddaughter, Kate Henderson, added to the moment's humor, recalling a similar sentiment from Mrs Caterham. \The King and Mrs Caterham continued their engaging conversation, touching upon her fond memories of a Buckingham Palace garden party she attended in the 1960s. The table between them displayed a collection of treasured mementos, including previous birthday cards from the King and Queen Camilla, and one from the late Queen Elizabeth II. A framed, signed letter from King Charles congratulating Mrs Caterham on her 116th birthday was also prominently displayed. It was evident that the Royal Family holds a special place in Mrs Caterham's heart. Since reaching the age of 100, she has received seventeen birthday cards from the King and the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a touching display of affection, the monarchy's official Instagram featured Mrs Caterham in 2023 when she received a birthday card from the King on her 114th birthday, an event attended by her three granddaughters, Kate, Julia Pauling, and Lucy Robinson. This warm exchange highlights the personal touch the King brings to his role, and his genuine interest in the lives of his subjects, especially those who have lived through so much history.\Born on August 21, 1909, in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire, Mrs Caterham has witnessed a remarkable century. Her life began just five years before the outbreak of the First World War. She is the second youngest of eight siblings. As the last surviving subject of Edward VII, who died in May 1910, she holds a unique place in history. In 1927, at the age of 18, she embarked on an adventure to India, working as an au pair for a military family until she was 21. She met her husband, Norman, a lieutenant colonel in the British Army, at a dinner party in the UK in 1931. The couple made their home in Salisbury before being stationed in Gibraltar and Hong Kong. While in Hong Kong, Mrs Caterham established a nursery school and raised two daughters, both of whom sadly predeceased her. Her sister, Gladys, lived to the remarkable age of 104. Mrs Caterham was known for her independence, driving until the age of 97, and enjoyed playing contract bridge well into her centenarian years. Furthermore, her resilience was demonstrated when she survived Covid in 2020 at the age of 110. While Mrs Caterham currently holds the title of the world's oldest living person, the record for the oldest person ever is held by French woman Jeanne Calment, who lived to 122 years and 164 days, according to Guinness World Records





