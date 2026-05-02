King Charles Makes Historic First Visit to Bermuda

King Charles became the first reigning male monarch to visit Bermuda, engaging in a two-day visit filled with ceremonial events, technological showcases, and acknowledgements of the island’s vital role within the British family. The visit included the launch of a space debris tracking project and recognition of the Bermuda Coast Guard’s efforts.

King Charles made history this weekend as the first reigning male monarch to visit Bermuda , a territory with over 400 years of history. His arrival was met with enthusiastic welcomes from the Bermudian people, marking a significant moment in the island’s relationship with the British Crown.

The King expressed his sincere apologies for the lengthy wait, stating his amazement upon learning that no reigning monarch had previously visited the island. Throughout his two-day visit, King Charles engaged in a diverse range of activities, demonstrating a keen interest in Bermuda’s culture, security, and technological advancements. He hosted a garden party at Government House, where he acknowledged Bermuda’s vital role within the British family, describing the relationship as ‘solid as this so-called Rock’.

The newly refurbished Government House, still bearing the scent of fresh paint, served as his base during the visit. Beyond the ceremonial aspects of the visit, King Charles focused on key areas of importance to Bermuda and the United Kingdom. A central element of his itinerary was the launch of Project Nova, a UK Space Agency (UKSA) initiative designed to track and manage space debris.

He visited a new UKSA observatory on the island, learning about the global network of telescopes being established to monitor defunct satellites and rocket stages – a growing concern for space safety. The King also dedicated time to recognizing the efforts of Bermuda’s Coast Guard, opening the new Great Bay Coast Guard Station and gaining insight into their work protecting the island’s territorial waters and marine environment.

He observed demonstrations of the Royal Bermuda Regiment’s cutting-edge technology, including unmanned underwater vehicles and drones, highlighting the island’s commitment to modern security measures. His engagements included a meeting with Clyde Best, a Bermudian football legend and pioneer in English football, and discussions with young participants in the Junior Leader programme. The visit was filled with symbolic moments and displays of public affection.

King Charles experienced a thrilling boat trip with the Bermuda Coast Guard, navigating the bay at speeds of up to 50mph and receiving a briefing on their operations, which include combating illegal fishing and smuggling. He was greeted by cheering crowds waving both Bermudian and Union flags, with one resident offering a toast of ‘God save the King’.

The King’s visit followed a State Visit to the United States and occurred while he continues to undergo treatment for cancer, with Queen Camilla returning to the UK as per a pre-arranged plan. His previous official visit to Bermuda dates back to 1970, when he delivered the Speech from the Throne. The historical significance of St Peter’s Church, designated ‘Their Majesties Chappell’ in 2012 to commemorate Bermuda’s 400th anniversary, was also acknowledged.

The visit underscored the enduring bond between Bermuda and the United Kingdom, and the King’s commitment to supporting the island’s future





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