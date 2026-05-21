King Charles Praises Princess Charlotte's Style With Special Gift From Belfast Jeweller

King Charles picked up a special gift for his eldest granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, during his trip to Belfast yesterday, a beaded bag charm from the jewellery brand Rachel Rose Accessories

King Charles picked up a little special something for his eldest granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, during his trip to Belfast yesterday. The monarch, 77, together with Queen Camilla, completed a visit to Northern Ireland this week, and on Tuesday, he visited a digital learning hub, W5 LIFE at Odyssey Place, where he met with local business owners supported by the King\u2019s Trust.

Among them was Rachel Rose Accessories, a jewellery brand with bright, sparkly goods for young children - and after visiting the store, Charles selected a beaded bag charm for Charlotte. The Prince and Princess of Wales\u2019s daughter is known as a fan of playful accessories, having made a bracelet for Prince William ahead of attending the Taylor Swift Eras tour in 2024. After picking up the gift, Charles told the store owner Rachel Rose, \“Thank you, she will love that,\u2019.

Rose later took to Instagram to marvel over her encounter with the King, writing: \“I\u2019ll genuinely never get over this moment. \u2019 The accessories maker later explained that she started her business after suffering \“dark times\u2019, \“I wanted to give back\u2019, she said via Hello, adding, \“I\u2019m trying to encourage people to come off their phones and use their hands to create some magic.

\u artery Like her mother, the Princess of Wales, Charlotte has started incorporating pieces with deep personal and historical significance into her wardrobe. King Charles picked up a special gift for Princess Charlotte from Rachel Rose Accessories in Belfast on Tuesday At Trooping the Colour, she paid a touching tribute to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, by wearing a diamond horseshoe brooch.

The cherished gift, from the Queen herself, was a poignant nod to both her royal lineage and her personal connection to the late monarch. Similarly, Kate honoured Queen Elizabeth by wearing the Bahrain pearl drop earrings, a classic and timeless pair from Her Majesty\u2019s collection. Yet Charlotte\u2019s style remains age-appropriate and relatable. She balances heirlooms with more accessible, youthful choices.

A perfect example was her recent appearance at Wimbledon, where she wore a charming Pandora bracelet adorned with handpicked charms believed to carry personal meaning - offering a sweet glimpse into her personality. Yesterday, the King and Queen went their separate ways as they embarked on their second day of a three-day visit to Northern Ireland, with Camilla enjoying a stroll through the village of Hillsborough, just 12 miles from Belfast, and home to Hillsborough Castle.

The King\u2019s first stop was the Newcastle Community Cinema, founded in 2008 by a group of local film enthusiasts, which now sits at the heart of community life. As he arrived at the Box Office he was given a special \“VIP\u201d ticket by Vera Edelstein, who was manning the booth.

View this post on Instagram Princess Charlotte has been seen sporting a selection of fun accessories over the years seen at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July 2024 Is that for me he beamed. Very generous of you he also asked about the recent films shown and how popular different films were.

Charles was then invited into the screening box to help start the playing of a short trailer for a recent film A Quiet Love about a real life deaf couple and their lives through the Troubles. Meeting John and Agnes Carberry afterwards he told them You were very courageous When did you meet At school Oh childhood sweethearts Lovely he also met Northern Irish actor Ian McElhinney who has starred in Derry Girls and Game Of Thrones.

Afterwards he headed to the Donard Methodist Church where he met volunteers from The Pantry Food Bank giving them the giggles as he examined the contents of their boxes. He seized on a toilet roll and declared Very important. The group provides food for around 52 families a month and fear demand growing with rising heating oil prices this winter





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