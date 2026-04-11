King Charles's Easter Silence: Is William Set to Take the Royal Mantle?

Royal expert Richard Kay suggests King Charles's absence from this year's Easter address is a strategic move to potentially hand over the tradition to Prince William. The move sparks discussions about William's role and the future of the monarchy.

Royal expert Richard Kay suggests King Charles 's absence from this year's Easter address may be a strategic move to pave the way for Prince William to assume the responsibility, as revealed on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential. Charles delivered the address in both 2024 and 2025, but his silence this year has sparked speculation. Kay indicates that the King might be hoping his son, the Prince of Wales, will inherit the tradition.

Unlike the Christmas speech, the late Queen rarely gave an Easter message, typically reserving it for moments of national crisis, such as her address during the 2020 COVID pandemic. Charles had only missed delivering an Easter address once during his reign, making this year's absence particularly noteworthy. The King and Queen Camilla led a cheerful royal turnout at St George's Chapel, Windsor, last weekend, with the Wales family making a much-anticipated return to the service after a two-year absence due to Catherine's cancer treatment. The speech isn't a regular event, Kay noted, and Charles not delivering it suggests something significant is afoot. There is a compelling argument that the King wishes for William to take on the role. William has recently allowed others to speak on his behalf about his religious beliefs, which further fuels the theory that Charles intends for William to eventually take the lead. Charles delivered his previous Easter addresses on Maundy Thursday, with explicitly religious themes. When asked why William didn't deliver the speech this year, Kay pointed out that the Prince might not be comfortable discussing his faith publicly. He remains private about his faith, but is fine with others speaking on his behalf. Richard Kay and Richard Eden debunked an internet conspiracy that Charles had converted to Islam, which has gained traction online since the King's absence from the Easter address. Charles has a long-standing interest in Islam, including a 1993 speech exploring the relationship between the Muslim faith and the West. Charles has always presented himself as a multifaith monarch and aims to promote understanding between the Church of England, of which he is the Supreme Governor, and other world religions. There has been a lot of misreporting surrounding Charles's absence from the Easter address, particularly online. Some reports compared his message for Ramadan with his non-appearance at Easter. However, the Ramadan message cited was from 2021, before he became King. The key point is that the King has always focused on interfaith understanding, a theme he consistently emphasizes. Watch the full episode on Palace Confidential on YouTube for more insights, where Kay and Eden also discuss the latest news around Trump's upcoming state visit





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