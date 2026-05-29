King Charles's 'hot equerry' Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson welcomes daughter with wife Olivia Lewis

King Charles's 'hot equerry' Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson has welcomed a daughter with his wife, Olivia Lewis, on May 20. The couple announced the birth of their first child together, Theodora, in The Times on May 27, one year after Thompson, 42, and PR executive Olivia, 35, tied the knot.

King Charles 's 'hot equerry' Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson has welcomed a daughter with his wife, Olivia Lewis , on May 20. The couple announced the birth of their first child together, Theodora , in The Times on May 27, one year after Thompson, 42, and PR executive Olivia, 35, tied the knot.

The name means 'gift from God' in Greek. Thompson also shares a son with his ex-wife, marketing manager Caroline. The pair split in 2022 after 12 years together. The King's dashing aide first found fame in 2022 for his role at royal events following Queen Elizabeth's death and was dubbed 'the hot equerry' after videos of him went viral.

In 2024, he was promoted to the role of senior equerry - a 'less public-facing role' which sees him taking on the crucial responsibility of managing the King's private affairs. Although he has an army of female fans, the handsome soldier has been in a committed relationship with Olivia since 2023, with the couple exchanging vows at St Mary's Church in Great Bedwyn, Wiltshire, late last May.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Olivia met Thompson while working for Charles and Camilla. Her father is Simon Lewis OBE, who worked as communications secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth. Thompson found himself back in the limelight last month when he accompanied King Charles and Queen Camilla during their state visit to the United States. He was spotted at the ceremonial welcome for the couple at the White House in Washington DC on April 28.

Thompson wore a kilt as he walked among guests awaiting the royal couple's arrival in Washington. Before US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump appeared on stage alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, Lieutenant Colonel Thompson was seen smiling as he mingled on the White House lawn.

He was also pictured at a lavish garden party, held at the British Embassy on the first day of the state visit, before Thompson crossed paths with Martha Stewart at the star-studded King's Trust Global Gala in New York City on April 29. The 84-year-old businesswoman gushed she was 'totally charmed' by the 'exceedingly handsome' Thompson. Writing on Instagram, Martha said: 'Can't believe I got this close to the hot Equerry.

We actually spoke while waiting for King Charles to get to us for a few words. Totally charming, completely cool, exceedingly handsome.

' In response to Ms Stewart's complimentary post, several followers took to her comments to praise the 'hunky' equerry, with one adding: 'He seems like he'd be so nice and very cool! ' 'I agree he is! ,' exclaimed another, while one envious commenter wrote: 'You met Johnny!!! You lucky gal!

' Thompson first won over fans when he was spotted at the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, prompting royal watchers to compliment his brooding good looks. One clip of the 'hunky' equerry captured during the King's coronation weekend in 2023 showed Thompson greeting crowds who had gathered near Buckingham Palace.

Thompson's role as an equerry involves assisting the King with his daily duties, standing beside him at public events and looking after the monarch's carriages, coaches, and Rolls-Royces used at state ceremonies. Once the Queen's most senior bodyguards, he now serves His Majesty and was seen proudly standing next to King Charles's side during the Coronation, so it's perhaps no surprise he made third place on Tatler's Social Power Index in 2023.

Just behind King Charles III and Queen Camilla (at number one), and billionaire businessman Sanjay and his fashion designer wife Anu Hinduja (at number two), the dashing equerry has cemented himself as one of the influential names to know in the UK, the publication says





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