King Charles's US Visit Could Repair Fractured UK-US Relationship, Says Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump believes King Charles's state visit to the US next week has the potential to mend the strained relationship between the UK and the US, despite ongoing political disagreements between the US and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

King Charles 's upcoming visit to the United States next week has been publicly endorsed by former President Donald Trump as a potential catalyst for mending the currently strained relationship between the UK and the US.

Trump stated unequivocally that the King's presence could 'absolutely' help to repair the fractured ties, praising Charles as a 'fantastic man' and a 'great man'. This assessment comes amidst a period of significant tension, largely stemming from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's reluctance to offer unqualified support for Trump's policies, particularly regarding potential military action against Iran.

The King and Queen are scheduled to begin a four-day trip on Monday, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, with a clear objective of reinforcing the historically 'special relationship' between the two nations. The itinerary for the royal visit is extensive and symbolically rich. It includes a private meeting with President Trump, a rare address to the US Congress – only the second by a British monarch – and visits to New York, Virginia, and Bermuda.

The Congressional address is anticipated to focus on the shared 'challenges' faced by the UK and US on the global stage. A formal White House State Dinner, featuring prepared remarks from both Charles and Trump, is also planned. Beyond the political engagements, the visit incorporates moments of remembrance, notably a commemoration of the victims of the 9/11 attacks in New York.

Queen Camilla will dedicate a portion of her time to meeting with survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, highlighting a commitment to social issues. The Buckingham Palace has acknowledged the visit occurs during a delicate period for the UK-US relationship, emphasizing its importance as a celebration of a long-standing partnership that has endured through numerous political shifts and leadership changes. Despite calls for the visit to be cancelled, it proceeds at the request of the British government.

Trump's comments extend beyond simply welcoming the King. He has repeatedly criticized Prime Minister Starmer, labeling the UK's stance on Iran as 'terrible' and drawing unfavorable comparisons to historical figures like Neville Chamberlain, known for his appeasement policies. He also suggested Starmer could 'recover' politically by adopting stricter immigration policies, specifically referencing the North Sea.

Furthermore, Trump expressed his disapproval of Lord Mandelson's appointment as the UK Ambassador to the US, deeming it a 'really bad pick'. Despite these pointed criticisms of Starmer, Trump insists that his personal relationship with King Charles is separate from the diplomatic friction. He described Charles as a 'wonderful person' and a 'friend of mine', emphasizing that the King is not involved in the political disagreements. Trump anticipates simply 'being with' Charles during the visit, highlighting a long-standing personal connection.

The meetings between the two leaders will be largely private, beginning with a tea shortly after Charles's arrival and continuing with further discussions behind closed doors at the White House, away from media scrutiny. The Palace maintains that the visit is a celebration of a durable partnership, designed to transcend individual political administrations and ensure the continuation of the special relationship for years to come





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