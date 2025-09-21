King Charles Speaks Tok Pisin in Papua New Guinea Independence Day Speech

King Charles wows royal fans by speaking Tok Pisin, the official language of Papua New Guinea, in his message celebrating the nation's 50th anniversary of independence, showcasing his multilingual abilities and commitment to cultural understanding.

King Charles III showcased his linguistic abilities by delivering a portion of his message commemorating Papua New Guinea 's 50th Anniversary of Independence in Tok Pisin , the nation's official language. This gesture, widely praised by royal fans, demonstrated the King's dedication to connecting with the people of Papua New Guinea and recognizing their milestone.

The King, known for his proficiency in multiple languages, opened his message with a section in Tok Pisin, captivating viewers and drawing admiration for his efforts. The video message was played at a ceremony held at Sir John Guise Stadium, where the Duke of Edinburgh was present. The King's use of Tok Pisin, a language derived from English and widely spoken in the Pacific nation, highlighted the significance of the event and fostered a sense of unity between the monarchy and the people of Papua New Guinea. \This wasn't the first time the King has impressed with his language skills. He is known to speak fluent English and French, and has a working knowledge of several other languages. His multilingualism has been a defining characteristic of his public life, allowing him to connect with diverse populations and convey respect for different cultures. For the 50th anniversary, he delivered a message of support and solidarity to the citizens. The King's speech in Tok Pisin was received with enthusiasm and appreciation, with many viewers expressing their admiration for his linguistic abilities. This act of reaching out to people in their own language is a testament to his commitment to strengthening relationships across the Commonwealth. The King's ability to speak multiple languages goes beyond mere formality, allowing him to engage with different cultures on a deeper level and foster a sense of mutual respect and understanding. He has demonstrated this through numerous occasions like when he addressed the crowd in Canada for Canada Day in 2017 speaking the language for 26 minutes. In the past he's been known to have full conversations in French with President Emmanuel Macron. \Beyond his fluency in English and French, King Charles has also shown an interest in other languages. He studied Welsh and has delivered speeches in the language. He also began learning Arabic. The King's interest in German stems from his father, Prince Philip, who was of German heritage and spoke the language fluently. King Charles became the first British monarch to address the Bundestag in Berlin, speaking almost entirely in German. Royal family members have a history of learning different languages, with Princess Anne showcasing her own linguistic skills. The King's speech in Tok Pisin for Papua New Guinea's Independence Day reflects this wider trend of embracing different cultures and fostering global connections. The King's choice to speak Tok Pisin, a less-known language to many of his audience, signifies a commitment to cultural understanding and a desire to communicate directly with the people of Papua New Guinea on a personal level. His efforts were widely applauded as a sign of respect and a gesture of goodwill, reinforcing the ties between the monarchy and the Commonwealth nation





