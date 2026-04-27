King Charles to Proceed with US Visit Despite Trump Assassination Attempt

King Charles III will continue with his state visit to the US following an attempt on Donald Trump's life, demonstrating a commitment to duty and the UK-US relationship. Security is being reviewed.

King Charles III remains steadfast in his commitment to proceed with the planned state visit to the United States, even in the wake of a concerning incident involving an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump .

Despite the heightened security concerns, the monarch is resolute in fulfilling his royal duties, embodying the spirit of British resilience famously captured by the phrase 'keep calm and carry on'. Sources close to the royal household, speaking to the Daily Mail, have indicated that His Majesty intends to follow the guidance of the government and will travel as scheduled if requested.

Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed the King and Queen Camilla’s desire to ‘do their duty’, signaling their determination to maintain the established program despite the unsettling events in Washington D.C. on Saturday. The incident has, however, triggered an immediate and comprehensive security review. Authorities are meticulously reassessing potential risks and implementing what are described as ‘modest operational adjustments’ to the itinerary of the state visit.

These adjustments are intended to enhance the safety and security of both the King and Queen, as well as all involved personnel and the public. While details of these changes remain confidential for security reasons, it is understood that they will involve increased vigilance and potentially alterations to planned routes and public engagements. The focus remains on ensuring the visit can proceed smoothly and safely, allowing the King to carry out his diplomatic responsibilities.

The unwavering commitment to the visit underscores the importance of the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, and the desire to maintain strong ties despite unforeseen challenges. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by high-profile figures and the constant need for robust security measures. The Daily Mail is actively engaging its readership by offering a poll to gauge public opinion on whether the state visit should continue as planned.

This interactive element allows readers to directly express their views on a matter of significant national and international importance. The poll follows a recent survey regarding the BBC Radio 2 presenter selection, where a substantial majority – 67 percent of over 6,000 respondents – supported the appointment of Sara Cox to replace Scott Mills. This demonstrates the Daily Mail’s commitment to providing a platform for public discourse and reflecting the opinions of its audience.

The current poll regarding the King’s visit is expected to generate considerable interest and provide valuable insight into the public’s perception of the situation. The outcome will be published in tomorrow’s edition, adding another layer of engagement and analysis to the ongoing coverage of this developing story.

The situation remains fluid, and further updates will be provided as they become available, ensuring readers are kept fully informed of any changes or developments related to the state visit and the security arrangements in place





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