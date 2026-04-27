King Charles Vows to Proceed with U.S. State Visit Amid Assassination Attempt on President Trump

King Charles III and Queen Camilla remain committed to their State Visit to the U.S. despite a recent assassination attempt on President Donald Trump. Buckingham Palace confirms the trip will proceed with enhanced security measures, underscoring the monarch's resolve to fulfill his diplomatic duties.

King Charles III has reaffirmed his commitment to proceed with his highly anticipated State Visit to the United States, despite the unsettling assassination attempt on President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Buckingham Palace sources revealed that the monarch, known for his steadfast resolve, intends to 'keep calm and carry on,' emphasizing his duty to fulfill the visit as scheduled. The King and Queen Camilla are set to arrive in Washington, D.C. , on Monday afternoon, following a thorough security review prompted by the recent incident.

While some 'modest operational adjustments' will be implemented to ensure safety, the core itinerary remains intact, including stops in New York and Virginia over the four-day trip. The assassination attempt unfolded dramatically when a suspected gunman, identified by U.S. authorities as Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire near the Hilton hotel where President Trump was attending the dinner.

Secret Service agents swiftly neutralized the threat, though not before Allen managed to come within 100 yards of the President and other high-ranking officials. The gunman, a 31-year-old teacher with reported Democratic affiliations, allegedly expressed intentions to target Trump administration officials. Despite the chaos, no serious injuries were reported, thanks to the quick response of security personnel.

The incident has cast a shadow over the King's visit, which was already facing scrutiny due to tensions between the U.S. and U.K. over foreign policy, particularly the ongoing conflict in Iran. Buckingham Palace issued a statement confirming that the King and Queen had privately reached out to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to express their sympathies and gratitude to the security services.

The royal couple's determination to proceed with the visit underscores their commitment to international diplomacy and solidarity with the American people. However, some public engagements, such as a planned 'meet and greet,' may be reconsidered in light of the security concerns. A palace insider noted that the King and Queen are 'very resilient individuals' who prioritize their duty above all else.

President Trump, who has survived multiple assassination attempts, praised King Charles as a 'great guy' and a 'tremendous representative,' affirming that the State Visit would proceed as planned. The visit, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence from Britain, has been meticulously planned for over a year, despite calls for cancellation amid political tensions





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