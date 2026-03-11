King Charles Tells Commonwealth He Feels Profound Sorrow for Slavery but Hails Britain's Role in Abolition

King Charles delivered a highly anticipated speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua, expressing personal sorrow for slavery while also praising Britain's role in ending the trade, as he navigates calls for reparations and a 77-year-old's gruelling eight-day tour.

King Charles delivered his long-awaited speech to Commonwealth leaders on November 3, 2026, at the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua, expressing profound personal sorrow for the wrongs of the past.

The 77-year-old monarch, who will turn 78 soon and is still undergoing cancer treatment, spoke with a slightly huskier voice after a gruelling eight-day Caribbean tour that will include 34 engagements by the time he returns to the UK on Wednesday. He told leaders that the wrongs of the past fill his heart with horror and his soul with the most profound personal sorrow.

Also read King Charles Addresses Commonwealth on Slavery Horror and Global Crises

For several among them, who have called for a formal apology from the UK, he will not have gone far enough. But Charles did exactly what he was expected to do, remaining constrained by government policy. Intriguingly, Andy Burnham later told the King his speech had been perfect, suggesting his carefully chosen words were entirely in line with what the Government wanted.

Burnham had lit the touchpaper under the already fiery issue of the transatlantic slave trade on the eve of the King's trip, leaving Charles walking right into the mouth of the beast. His warm-up act, Gaston Browne, the outspoken prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda who has spoken openly of his desire to ditch the monarchy, set the tone by using the moment to ram home demands for reparations.

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King Charles Speech Draws Mixed Reactions

The applause when he sat down was marginally more enthusiastic than even that received by the head of the Commonwealth himself. Despite all the talk beforehand by Buckingham Palace of the King speaking with unflinching honesty, sincere sorrow and respect, few predicted that he would seize his brief as much as he did, emphasising not only his regret for slavery but, to many in the audience's surprise, the importance of not beating ourselves up as a country for what happened many hundreds of years ago.

While Britain bears huge responsibility for some of the most unspeakable acts in the history of the region, this country has also much to be proud of, he appeared to be saying, leading the way in forcing an end to those atrocities and making amends. I understand that his reference to the work of the Royal Navy, as a former mariner himself, was far from a casual mention.

The King is aware that this is a hotly contested political space and that he must be above the fray at all times. But this was a punchier speech than many predicted and shows that Charles is a monarch and leader who is prepared to stretch that famous old royal diplomatic tightrope at times.

Listening to the speech here in Antigua, what struck me was that Charles was not just revisiting the past, he was also making a case for the Commonwealth's future. In some ways, the monarch said more than he previously has done on the topic. There was a nod to the historic involvement of the monarchy in the slave trade.

Monarchy Role In Slave Trade Examined

Referring to forebears we can never know, he said: Our inheritance includes both their achievements and their failures - the good they did as well as the wrongs. It's something he has previously engaged with, but never publicly addressed. In 2023, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Royal Household was supporting independent research into the British Monarchy's role in the transatlantic slave trade during the 17th and 18th centuries, adding that it was an issue the King took profoundly seriously.

And he didn't just focus on the failures of the past, but also the achievements - including Britain's role in the abolition of slavery. Yet for all the attention on those lines, his wider speech focused just as much on the present and the future.

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The more I have furthered my own understanding of the issues, through listening, learning and looking, the more committed I have become to finding ways for us to work in modern partnership to address the wrongs of the past with action for the future, he said. This wasn't an attempt to shut down the discussion, but rather an attempt to show that acknowledging the past and looking to the future need not be mutually exclusive.

As any sailor navigating the seas knows, we cannot command the winds, least of all where the winds of yesterday have delivered us - but we can choose how we set our sails. And his message was that the Commonwealth needs to pull together now more than ever if it is to stand a chance of meeting challenges such as the catastrophic reality of climate change, global conflict and inequality.

Commonwealth Future And Colonial Legacy

It was a reminder that Charles sees the Commonwealth as far more than a legacy of Britain's colonial past and that for him, its real value lies in what its 56 member nations can achieve together. Summing up his delicate balancing act, he said: As any sailor navigating the seas knows, we cannot command the winds, least of all where the winds of yesterday have delivered us - but we can choose how we set our sails.

His words may not have delivered what some had been calling for, but as Head of the Commonwealth, he has to find a way to move the organisation forwards while also acknowledging the past. The King can't change the course of history, nor can he settle the debate over reparations. But he can help member states to chart a course towards a better future.

The Queen's support matters more than ever as the King faces one of the most delicate diplomatic challenges of his reign. From hundreds of cheering schoolchildren to the legal minefield over reparations, Emily Nash dials in from Nassau to share what's really happening on the ground - plus the burning royal questions of the week answered. On paper, he is winning hearts with stoic duty and foreign charm offensives.

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But behind the scenes, British public opinion has cooled to levels not seen since the final months of Queen Elizabeth's reign. Senior Editor Jack Malvern breaks down the numbers - and warns of a potential storm ahead. HELLO!

's Royal Editor Emily Nash is on the ground with King Charles as he navigates protests, addresses colonial history, and wins over the crowds on his high-stakes Caribbean tour.