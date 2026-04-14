King Harris, Son of T.I., Arrested in Georgia Following Traffic Stop

Rapper King Harris, son of T.I. and Tiny Harris, was taken into custody in Gwinnett County after a traffic stop. The arrest involved a firearm, alleged drug possession, and obstruction of justice charges. This incident is not Harris's first encounter with the law.

Sign up for our weekly US Editor's Picks newsletter to get all the biggest exclusive stories.

Rapper King Harris, son of T.I. and Tiny Harris, found himself in police custody in Gwinnett County early Sunday morning, the result of a traffic stop that quickly escalated. The incident unfolded around 1 a.m., following reports that officers observed his vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit. According to TMZ, upon initiating the stop, law enforcement allegedly noticed what appeared to be a firearm inside the car, prompting them to instruct Harris to exit the vehicle. However, it's reported that Harris disregarded the officer's directive. A subsequent search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered a vape pen, allegedly containing THC. Consequently, Harris was booked on a felony drug possession charge, along with a misdemeanor count for allegedly obstructing officers and received citations for additional traffic violations. Making the situation all the more peculiar, Harris was reportedly attired in a vibrant Pikachu onesie at the time of the arrest.

Harris was reportedly released on bail approximately five hours after the arrest. The rapper appeared to document the ordeal on his Instagram Stories, posting a selfie still wearing the Pikachu costume following the traffic stop. He also shared a video of himself in the outfit on his account, writing, in part, 'living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo then come back to ATL and team rocket(F***** POLICE) catch me wit a master ball and throw me n jail all night.' In a subsequent post, Harris uploaded another selfie - this time without the costume - while making an obscene gesture toward the camera. He also included a message directed at officers, writing 'F*** dat police' and making a crude remark about an officer’s wife, per TMZ.

This recent incident is not King Harris’s first encounter with legal troubles in the state of Georgia. Back in 2024, he was embroiled in an incident at a Dunwoody gas station, where he was accused of nearly striking a police officer. Following that event, officers, citing the smell of marijuana emanating from his vehicle, took him into custody. He was later transferred to Pickens County on a bench warrant, stemming from a failure to appear in court related to a 2022 traffic stop that involved alleged speeding and DUI offenses. However, those charges in Pickens County were eventually dismissed in August 2025. This history underscores a pattern of legal entanglements for Harris, highlighting the ongoing challenges he faces. The combination of traffic violations, drug-related charges, and alleged obstruction of justice paints a concerning picture. The circumstances surrounding the most recent arrest, particularly the presence of a firearm and the reported resistance to police orders, add further layers of complexity to the situation. The public's perception of Harris is likely to be shaped by this series of events, influencing his reputation and potentially impacting his career. The implications of these incidents extend beyond legal matters, touching on public image, personal responsibility, and the potential consequences of actions. The rapper's social media activity during and after the arrest, including the use of provocative language and gestures, further fuels the public conversation surrounding his behavior and its ramifications.

The recurring theme of legal troubles and the alleged offenses underscore the need for a thorough examination of Harris's conduct and its impact on the community. The specifics of the case, from the traffic violations to the alleged possession of a firearm and the reported obstruction of justice, necessitate a closer examination of the facts. Further investigation and potential legal proceedings will provide more clarity on the details of the situation and its legal ramifications. The rapper’s actions raise crucial questions regarding his accountability, respect for law enforcement, and responsibility as a public figure. The evolving narrative surrounding Harris, from his initial arrest to his online responses, demonstrates the multifaceted nature of the situation. The convergence of factors, including potential legal penalties and public scrutiny, creates a complex situation that necessitates careful consideration of various elements. The incident also serves as a reminder of the complexities of legal proceedings and the potential consequences of actions. Overall, the case is a reminder of the need for responsible behavior and the potential ramifications that can come from choices made, especially for public figures. The ongoing legal issues are crucial, and the evolution of the situation needs to be observed





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

King Harris T.I. Tiny Harris Arrest Traffic Stop Drug Possession Obstruction Georgia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man, 78, arrested after James Bulger's grave vandalised againMerseyside Police confirmed that a man was arrested in Kirkby on Friday afternoon (April 10)

Read more »

Four arrested over murder of British businessman found dead and bound inside sack in KenyaFour men have been arrested over the murder of a British businessman found dead inside a sack in Kenya.

Read more »

Four teens arrested over Peterborough stabbing of boyPolice say they are not treating the stabbing as a 'random attack'.

Read more »

Burger King to open 30 new UK restaurants this year despite higher costsIt came as the UK operation of the US-based fast food chain confirmed it also secured a £60 million financing deal to help support its growth.

Read more »

Love On The Spectrum's Georgie Harris Reveals New Relationship with LukeGeorgie Harris, from Love On The Spectrum, announces she's dating Luke, who has Williams Syndrome, following her split from Connor Tomlinson. Connor shows his support, highlighting their continued friendship.

Read more »

No crime over boy falling ill after vaping in Weston-super-MarePolice say no further action will be taken against a teenager who was arrested.

Read more »