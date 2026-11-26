King Kong Climbing Centre in Keswick and director Paul Cornforth admitted health and safety breaches following the death of Carl O'Keeffe. The centre was fined £67,500 plus costs after O'Keeffe suffered fatal crush injuries after being trapped for five hours inside a poorly designed fibreglass tunnel in April 2023.

King Kong Climbing Centre in Keswick and its director Paul Cornforth were fined £67,500 plus costs at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act. The legal proceedings addressed the death of Carl O'Keeffe, who suffered fatal crush injuries after becoming trapped inside a fibreglass tunnel for five hours during a family event in April 2023. O'Keeffe died in hospital on April 30, 2023, from multiple organ failure.

Critical Flaws In Cave Design and Access

The court heard that Carl O'Keeffe became wedged in a narrow, 65-foot-long fibreglass tunnel at the climbing centre while attending a child's birthday celebration. Judge Edward Bindloss described the cave system as having a 'very bad design' and noted that there was no emergency plan in place for such incidents. The prosecution highlighted that the tunnel had only one emergency exit, which was located behind the main climbing wall and was more than six feet above ground level.

Also read Keswick climbing centre fined £67.5k over man's cave death

Prosecutor Alex Stein told the court that this critical exit was padlocked shut and located in an entirely inaccessible position relative to where O'Keeffe was trapped. Attempts by rescuers to dismantle the cave system to free the victim were thwarted because the fibreglass sections were bolted and glued together. Staff at the centre were reportedly unaware of this structural permanence, which delayed the rescue operation significantly.

Extended Rescue Operation and Fatal Outcome

Specialist rescuers spent five hours working to free Carl O'Keeffe from the confined space. During this period, O'Keeffe remained conscious and spoke with medics and a fireman who entered the tunnel to provide support. A panel was eventually cut away to allow his extraction, but by that time, he had sustained devastating crush injuries that proved fatal.

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O'Keeffe was transported to the hospital where he remained for eight days before passing away. The defence accepted that the risk of entrapment was foreseeable and that it had not been adequately controlled. The judge acknowledged that while another previous incident involving a trapped visitor had been handled efficiently, the lack of a specific emergency plan for the tunnel design contributed to the severity of this tragedy.

Family Impact and Corporate Responsibility

Tom Gent, representing the defence, stated that the incident was an 'absolute tragedy' and expressed genuine remorse for the failure to identify the potential danger. The company's financial situation was considered during sentencing, with the court noting that the company's bank account was in overdraft. Consequently, the judge granted the company three years to pay the total penalty, which included a £2,000 surcharge and £20,000 in costs, to protect innocent parties such as staff and service users.

Carl O'Keeffe's family delivered powerful victim impact statements describing his loss. His ex-wife read a statement detailing his role as a dedicated father and a role model for his children, noting the difficulty of missing important milestones without him. His sister shared that O'Keeffe was a keen photographer planning to study astrophysics and described his absence as the loss of a 'beautiful shining star' from their lives.

Legal Consequences for Management and Venue

Paul Cornforth, the 64-year-old company director, personally admitted to the breach of health and safety regulations during the court hearing. The judge acknowledged Cornforth's good health and safety record and the firm's strong local resources, but emphasized that the design flaws were unacceptable. Compensation for the family was not addressed in these proceedings, with the judge stating that no financial sentence could compensate for the loss of life.

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The King Kong Climbing Centre in Keswick, Cumbria, has faced significant scrutiny following the incident. The venue had been closed for undisclosed reasons at the time of the reporting, but the legal penalties now imposed on the business and its leadership highlight the serious obligations owed to visitors. The case underscores the critical importance of maintaining accessible emergency exits and comprehensive rescue plans in high-risk recreational environments.